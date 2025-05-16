Fortnite down on iOS worldwide — live updates on the Epic game

If you were hoping to play Fortnite on your iPhone anytime soon, you can't. Even in regions where Fortnite was available, the game is now down for all iOS users across the world. Why? According to Epic Games, it's all thanks to Apple blocking Fortnite from the App Store in the U.S.

This follows Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney's posts , which seemingly expressed frustration at the fact that Fortnite had been left in limbo following a review submission last Friday.

Normally, the review process takes around 24 hours, but in this instance, it has been so long with no updates that Epic had to pull the app and resubmit a new version due to an impending Fortnite content update.

Downloads for the European version of the app seem to be disabled as well.