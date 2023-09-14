iPhone 15 Pro benchmarks leak — here's how powerful the A17 Pro chip is

The iPhone 15 Pro's barely made it into the hands of reviewers, but the phone's A17 Pro chipset has already been put through its paces, with the first Geekbench 6 benchmark results having been found by Revegnus and MySmartPrice.

To be specific, these results are for phones named iPhone 16.1 and iPhone 16.2. Going by Apple's previous codenames though, these are are believed to refer to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max respectively.

Apple spent a decent amount of time at the latest Apple event talking up the A17 Pro chip, the first iPhone chip it's given a Pro title to. This chip is apparently built using a more efficient 3nm process, something that no other commercially available chipsets currently are. As a result, CPU and machine learning performance has been lifted compared to the A16 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 14 Pro, while the GPU has been empowered even more with ray tracing support. Plus there's 8GB RAM on offer, higher than any previous iPhone

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 15 Pro (alleged) iPhone 15 Pro Max (alleged) iPhone 14 Pro iPad Pro 2022 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Google Pixel 7 Pro Chipset Apple A17 Pro Apple A17 Pro Apple A16 Bionic Apple M2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Google Tensor G2 Geekbench 6 single-core result 2,890 2,846 2,520 2,491 1,878 1,404 Geekbench 6 multi-core result 7,194 6,945 6,387 9,408 4,973 3,368

Averaging out the results shown in the leaked screengrabs, and comparing them to the average Geekbench 6 results for other related and rival devices, we see the results are considerably better than the iPhone 14 Pro, though still behind the iPad Pro and its laptop-grade Apple M2 chip. Compared to major Android rivals, we see that even the impressively performing Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can't match up to the alleged iPhone 15 Pro results, with the Google Pixel 7 Pro trailing even further behind.

More than just power

Performance is often only a minor consideration for most phone buyers, which is why it's fortunate that the iPhone 15 Pro has more going for it than just lots of computing power. Its camera system, for example, has been enhanced with a new 24MP shooting mode, and periscope camera in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Then there's the lighter titanium alloy body, the new USB-C port with faster data transfer speeds, and the customizable Action button that replaced the mute switch.

iPhone 15 pre-orders open on Friday September 15, with sales officially opening on September 22. If you're interested in what else the new iPhones offer, then take a look at our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max hands-on articles.