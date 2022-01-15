iPhone 14 just tipped for key 'Pro' features — including 120Hz display

To date, we’ve heard several iPhone 14 rumors that seem to put the iPhone 14 Pro in its own league, including ditching the notch and a new 48MP main camera. But a new report suggests that the standard iPhone 14 will have two significant upgrades bringing it in line with the previous Pro generation.

MacRumors has seen a research note from Haitong International Securities where analyst Jeff Pu makes two significant predictions for the upcoming iPhone 14.

120Hz Pro Motion display for all four iPhone 14 models

The first is that all four iPhone 14 models will support ProMotion — Apple’s branding for variable refresh rate screens that can range between 10Hz and a smooth 120Hz depending on what’s being displayed.

That’s interesting, given ProMotion was only introduced to iPhones last year, and only then for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. On the one hand, it seems unlikely that Apple would give away one of its key upselling points (and it has Pro in the name). But perhaps the battery saving advantages of a variable refresh rate screen make it worth applying across the board.

iPhone 14 RAM upgrade

The second upgrade Pu claims is that the regular iPhone 14 will apparently be getting an extra 2GB RAM, taking it from 4GB to 6GB. That would make the entry-level iPhone 14 match the iPhone 13 Pro’s 6GB RAM, and while Pu had previously claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro would be making the jump to 8GB RAM, he’s now backtracked on that prediction. According to MacRumors, a “supply chain check” has made him reassess, and he believes the phones will have 6GB across the board, due to cost considerations.

While these features should both be treated with some skepticism until proven correct, a final prediction seems so out there that we’d be astonished if it actually came true.

iPhone 14 storage rumor is hard to believe

According to MacRumors, the note states the standard iPhone 14 would be available with 64GB storage. Given the iPhone 13 currently starts at 128GB, this seems implausible to us. What makes this prediction even stranger is that the analyst claims that the Pro models will start at 256GB — double the baseline 128GB capacity the iPhone 13 Pro offers now.

Expect the rumor mill to keep churning for some time, as the iPhone 14 isn’t expected to arrive until September 2022 if the decade-long formbook continues to be correct. That said, we’re expecting the iPhone SE 3 much sooner — and it could be as little as two months away…