iPhone 12 leak reveals design for all three sizes

As the iPhone 12 gets closer to production, more than just renders are starting to circulate. Now there are dummy units making the rounds for the iPhone 12 that should be close to the final design.

The latest dummy units revealed by leaker Sonny Dickson show all three sizes for the iPhone 12 lineup, and they definitely take their design inspiration from the iPad Pro. But something seems off about the camera setups.

As reported by MacRumors, the iPhone 12 dummy units show a 5.4-inch model, a 6.1-inch unit and a 6.7-inch handset. And they all have have flat sides, which looks like the latest iPad Pro but is also a throwback to the iPhone 5. The edges also have more of a squared off look compared to the iPhone 11.

Because the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro are both supposed to sport a 6.1-inch display, it’s not clear which model the middle size unit is meant to represent.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

Another photo shows the three sizes side by side. Strangely, all three dummy units have three rear cameras, even though the regular iPhone 12 is rumored to feature just dual lenses. Only the 6.1-inch iPhone Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max were supposed to get a third telephoto lens. There’s also no LiDAR sensor on these dummy units, which is rumored to appear at least on the Pro Max.

It’s also telling that there are no images of the front of these dummy units. So we can’t tell if the notches on these phones are smaller, which has been rumored. To be fair, in Dickson’s tweet he says that the notch and cameras should “not be taken 100%” but that the chassis is “promising.”

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

We’ve also heard that the iPhone 12 could be thinner than the iPhone 11 and that the iPhone 12 Pro may come in a new navy blue color.

Other than the design, the iPhone 12 is expected to feature Apple’s powerful new A14 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity and 120Hz ProMotion displays on the iPhone 12 Pro models.

Overall, these iPhone 12 dummy units are intriguing and seem close to the real thing. But they don’t look complete.