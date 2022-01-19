iPad Air 5 release could be here sooner than you think

Rumors have suggested that the iPad Air 5 could arrive as early as this spring. And we now have the regulatory filings to back up that timeline.

The iPad Air 5 received certification from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which also gave the OK to the rumored iPhone SE 3 Apple is said to have in the works. Given the timing of the regulatory OK for both products, it seems like a spring launch is inevitable.

French website Consomac saw that the EEC lists several model numbers that point to an iPad Air. While there are no other details, it would be unusual for a device to go through this stage of the regulatory process without being close to launch.

There's more to back the idea of an iPad Air release coming soon. Another report from the Macotakara blog (via 9to5Mac), cities “reliable sources in China” indicating that a new iPad is close to launching. The site says that the iPad Air 5 will have specs similar to the iPad mini 6, including an A15 Bionic chip, 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera and 5G connectivity. This report also says the iPad Air 5 and iPhone SE 3 will come out in the spring.

This news falls in line with our own reporting on the iPad Air 5. This includes the spring release date — almost certainly at an Apple Spring 2022 event — but also that the iPad Air 5 would have similar specifications to the iPad mini 6. The upgraded 12MP camera, 5G connectivity and A15 Bionic chip also sync with previous reports.

Obviously, the only confirmation of an iPad Air 5 release will be when Tim Cook is holding one up, but the evidence is certainly piling up. As we said before, the iPad Air 5 appears to be a nominal upgrade to its predecessor. However, considering how the current iPad Air (2020) is one of the best tablets out there, an updated iteration will be welcomed.

For more information about the iPad Air 5, be sure to check out our hub featuring the most up-to-date rumors on Apple’s tablet.