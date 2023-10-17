iPad 11 tipped to launch today — what we know

By Tom Pritchard
published

A new entry-level iPad could arrive very soon

iPad 2022
We’ve heard rumors that Apple could launch new versions of the iPad Air and iPad mini later this week, alongside conflicting rumors that say this won’t be happening until next year. To make matters even more confusing, there’s another rumor claiming a completely different iPad could launch as early as today.

According to leaker Majin Bu, Apple could launch a brand new version of the entry-level iPad — the 11th generation of such a device. It’s claimed that this new tablet will have the same design as the iPad 10, which launched in October 2022, meaning all your cases and accessories “will be perfectly compatible."  

Majin Bu doesn’t mention anything about other iPad models that have been rumored. The presence of an iPad 11 doesn’t prove they will arrive soon, but it doesn’t discount it either. Bu also confirmed that the colored models he used in his tweets’ imagery are for illustration purposes only.

All Bu has included in his initial tweet thread is a link to an Amazon listing allegedly selling an iPad 11 case. This page claims that the 11th and 10th gen models will work with said case, but older iPads will not. Neither will the iPad Air 4 or 5, but that’s not something most people will be expecting anyway.

The question is whether we actually see new iPads launching this week. Plenty of rumors claim that it might be the case, but Mark Gurman says that we won’t be seeing any new iPads this month — and he’s usually pretty clued into Apple’s inner workings. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that there won’t be any new Apple tablets released this year.

Mac Otakara believes that Apple  may release the Apple Pencil 3 this week, instead of the new iPad models. Details on this new stylus aren’t well known, but a prominent rumor is that it will come with interchangeable magnetic tips. That way, users can adapt their stylus for different types of drawing, including technical drawing, digital painting and sketching.

Fortunately we won’t have to wait too long to find out which rumors, if any, are correct. In the meantime you can check out our iPad mini 7 and iPad Air 6 hubs for all the latest news and gossip surrounding those two upcoming Apple tablets.

