iOS 14 home screen ideas: Our favorite custom iPhone layouts so far

On the hunt for iOS 14 home screen ideas for your iPhone? You’re not the only one. In fact, iOS 14 has sparked a surge of creativity with the software’s new customization tools.

If you’ve updated your iPhone, you might notice the option to add widgets — or snippets of visual information that come in a variety of sizes — among your home screen’s apps. While Apple provides a collection of native widgets, there are a number of third-party widget design apps available, too.

As a result, users have hacked a way to create iPhone home screen themes, combining their new widgets with custom app icons. Perhaps you’ve seen the utterly incredible Animal Crossing and Microsoft Paint -inspired layouts trending online.

Our guide on how to make custom iPhone widgets and app icons with iOS 14 explains how to go about designing the display of your dreams, but if you’re in need of some inspiration, or just want to see how clever the internet can be, keep reading for a round up of iOS 14 home screen ideas.

1. Hand-drawn doodles

✏️ I spent an embarrassing amount of time doodling these icons >_September 22, 2020

Relive the days when crude doodles were cool. Microsoft Paint makes everyone nostalgic, for better or for worse — either way, this homage is pretty awesome. But if you don’t have access to a machine with MS Paint, any of the best drawing apps can help you design your very own hand-drawn icons.

2. Old-school iOS

Have I done this right? #iOS14 #iOS14HomeScreen pic.twitter.com/RK1CnaScazSeptember 21, 2020

This might be another throwback theme, but hey, any year is better than this one. You can’t restore bygone iOS software to your iPhone, but you can recreate the aesthetics of early-2010s Apple devices with old-school app icons. The best part? You still get to charge with a lightning cable. Even better if you have an ancient iPod touch for reference.

3. Monochrome

Current iOS 14 home screen setup. pic.twitter.com/gtFjRnMkq7September 20, 2020

There are a couple different routes to take when organizing a monochrome iOS 14 home screen. You can make each page a different color of the rainbow by separating apps based on their original icon colors. Or, you can make custom app icons that match a single color. An all-black layout is especially sleek, although any color will work.

4. Pastels

My new iPhone Home Screen do be looking kinda cute now pic.twitter.com/twi9Mf4BVkSeptember 19, 2020

Pastel colors are ideal for spring, but can be used all year round to give your iPhone home screen a soft, Miami Vice vibe. Light pinks, purples, blues, yellows and greens look great together, so unlike a monochrome theme, a pastel one provides a broader color palette.

5. Neon

Working progress but I have to stop now it’s taken me half a day🤯#ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/wgSQjxK93GSeptember 20, 2020

The ’80s-inspired Neon trend has infiltrated iPhones, and we have to admit, it looks pretty mesmerizing. When you turn all your app icons into miniature neon signs against a dimly-lit background, it creates a cool depth effect on your display. Check out this link for a collection of neon icons you can use to transform your iOS 14 home screen.

6. Neutrals

i know i’m late but here’s my #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/56N1a3mu1XSeptember 22, 2020

If eye-catching colors aren't your thing, try out this neutral iOS 14 home screen idea. Something about the minimalism of beiges, nudes and charcoals make us feel like our most polished selves.

7. Animal Crossing

Turned my iPhone into a NookPhone with iOS 14! Icons made by okpng on Twitter via /r/AnimalCrossing https://t.co/0RoD5AylqH #acnh #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/lDoACEpEN1September 21, 2020

Moving away from color themes and into fandom-inspired iOS 14 home screen ideas, this recreated Nook phone from Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be the most incredible custom layout we've seen yet. You can use any of the best Nintendo Switch games as your inspiration, and even turn your gameplay screenshots into photo widgets.

8. Minecraft

If everyone’s showing their new #iOS14 #ios14homescreen then here’s mine pic.twitter.com/eIyrqI4KHHSeptember 21, 2020

The deceptively-simple looking Minecraft is still one of the hottest games around. If you're a Minecraft fan, you might appreciate constructing an iOS 14 home screen theme, using icons as your building blocks. And if you're not a fan, well, 8-bit icons look cool no matter what.

9. Star Wars

Finally finished my Star Wars iOS 14 homescreen! pic.twitter.com/o8SNuzDTBbSeptember 23, 2020

Star Wars can be interpreted for several different iOS 14 home screen ideas, although if it were up to us, we'd revolve each page around a trilogy, or maybe a character. It depends how many apps you have. This Lego Star Wars homage is clever, too.