Huzzah! YouTube Now on Fire TV, Prime Video on Chromecast

The long-running feud between Amazon and Google — at least part of it — has ended. Starting today, the YouTube app will be available on Fire TV devices, and Prime Video will be available on Chromecast and Android TV devices.

Until now, Amazon Fire TV owners who wanted to access YouTube had to do so through a browser, which was an imperfect solution, and didn't always work. Now, they will be able to more easily access YouTube, and even use Alexa to search for videos.

While the two companies announced this cessation of hostilities back in April, they did not set a date as to when their services would be available on each others' devices.

It should be noted that this agreement is more of a detente rather than a complete ceasefire. The YouTube app will only be available on the Fire TV Stick (2nd generation), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, and Fire TV sets from Insignia, Element, Toshiba, and Westinghouse. Not included are Amazon's smart displays, such as the Echo Show and Echo Spot.

There are fewer restrictions when it comes to Prime Video; Amazon's streaming service will be available on Chromecast, Chromecast built-in devices, and Android TV devices.