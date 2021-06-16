How to watch the Prime Day Show and stream Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi

Prime Day deals may be taking center stage these days, but we're also excited to watch The Prime Day Show. Yes, before we get to Amazon's annual sales event, the retailer is treating everyone to an excellent freebie.

Presented by Amazon Music, the three-part musical is headlined by Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi. It'll be available to stream globally on June 17 via Prime Video and other streaming platforms as well.

The special, which is free to watch for both Prime and non-Prime members, will be more musical than concert. Each show will last about 25 minutes and feature music from Eilish's new album, Happier Than Ever; H.E.R.'s new album, Black of My Mind; and Kid Cudi's latest album, Man on the Moon III.

How to watch the Prime Day Show

The Prime Day Show will be available to stream for free on Prime Video on June 17. In addition to Prime Video, the Prime Day Show will also be available to stream on Twitch, IMDb TV, and on Amazon devices including the Fire TV, Echo Show, and Fire tablets with Prime Video.

If you can't wait till June 17, and want to get your groove on early, Amazon Music subscribers and Prime members can listen to the 42-track playlist now via this Amazon Music link.

Billie Eilish's Prime Day Show set

(Image credit: Jo Hale / Getty Images)

Billie Eilish's 27-minute show will take place in a timeless Parisian neighborhood. The show will coincide with the debut of the Billie Eilish Merch Collection, which includes hoodies, t-shirts, and accessories.

H.E.R.'s Prime Day Show set

(Image credit: Steven Ferdman / Getty)

H.E.R.'s 25-minute Prime Day Show will take place in a re-imagined Dunbar Hotel. In the 1930s and 40s, the Los Angeles-based hotel hosted performances by musicians like Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, and Billie Holiday.

Kid Cudi's Prime Day Show set

(Image credit: Jason Koerner / Getty)

For his 25-minute show, Kid Cudi is heading to space — Bezos not included — to setup a new community on the moon. Kid Cudi's show will include the International Space Orchestra, the world's first orchestra composed of scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, Singularity University, and the International Space University.