How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special 2023 from anywhere

The Great British Sewing Bee is as wholesome as they come. It's reality TV at its most supportive, wonderful and creative and, if you've not had a chance to watch it before, then the The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special is your chance.

Stream The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special: channel, release date and time Release date and time: Watch the The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas special on BBC One on Thursday, December 21 at 9 p.m. GMT.

BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

The popular reality competition series recently wrapped its ninth series. Now it's gifting us another feel-good Christmas celebrity special, in which judges Esme Young, Patrick Grant, and incoming host Kiell Smith-Bynoe, will oversee the festive efforts of a quartet of celebrity sewers as they go head-to-head in a number of holiday-themed challenges.

The celeb stichers going head-to-head this year are: Toyah Wilcox, the punk singer, actress and ‘80s icon; comedian and After Life star Kerry Godliman; Black Ops actor Hammed Animashaun; and Jessica Knappett, creator of the E4 sitcom Drifters.

Past Yuletide tasks have involved producing a Christmas apron and making a glam, popstar inspired outfit to ring in the New Year in style. This year, Young and Grant will scrutinize the contestants' unique takes on Christmas stockings, judge their skill at transforming puffer jackets into food-themed fancy dress, and, finally, appraise the merit of their ideal Christmas Day outfits.

Whose handiwork will the judges declare to be sew-sew and who will prove a dab hand with the haberdashery?

FREE The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special stream

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special 2023 online and FREE with BBC iPlayer

Catch The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special 2023 on BBC One on Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 p.m. GMT. You can also steam the special live or on-demand for FREE via BBC iPlayer - however, you’ll need a valid TV license to watch any live broadcast. Travelling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

Can you watch The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special in the U.S. or Canada?

Unlike Bake Off, this equally genial U.K. export hasn’t attracted a broadcaster in the U.S. or Canada yet, which means American and Canadian viewers won’t be able to watch The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special, unless they happen to be Brits abroad.

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special 2023 in Australia

Binge is home to The Great British Sewing Bee in Australia, and it looks like the 2023 Celebrity Christmas Special should land on Thursday, December 21 at 8:30 p.m. AEDT.

New subscribers to the platform can enjoy a 14 day-free trial before paying a thing. Subsequently, a membership costs from AU$10 a month.

