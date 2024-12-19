How to watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024' online from anywhere

In what is fast becoming a seasonal must-watch, "The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special" is upon us once again. Sara Pascoe is back to host alongside experts Patrick Grant and Esme Young, and this year the celebs are singer and actor Ian 'H' Watkins, EastEnders actor Kellie Bright, comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri and TV personality Charlotte Crosby.

Here's how to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024' dates, time, channel "The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024" airs on BBC One on Thursday, December 19 at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT). It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, live and on-demand.

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Last year's "The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special" saw celebs Toyah Willcox, actor Kerry Godliman, comedian Jessica Knappett and actor Hammed Animashaun had to put their own twist on Christmas stockings, turn puffer coats into food-themed fancy dress for children and then create an outfit for their dream Christmas Day. Punk survivor finally Toyah won out.

This year the celebs will put their twist on a pattern for an advent calendar, turn onesies into a fun Christmas costume for a child in the transformation challenge and then create an outfit made to measure for their models and inspired by their favourite Christmas number one. You'll need to catch the show to find out whether 'H', Kellie Bright, Fatiha El-Ghorri or Charlotte Crosby win this time round.

Read on and we'll reveal how to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024" online and from anywhere.

"The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024" for free

"The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024" airs on BBC One on Thursday, December 19 at 9 p.m. GMT. It is also available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024" just as you would at home.

Watch around the world

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024" in the U.S.

However, if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024' in the U.K.

"The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024" airs on BBC One on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. GMT. It is also available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024' in Canada?

As with the U.S., there are currently no plans to air "The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024" in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access iPlayer as usual.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024' in Australia?

"The Great British Sewing Bee" streams on Binge in Australia so you can expect "The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024" at some point in the near future - catch up with seasons 1-10 on Binge while you're waiting. However, we don't yet know the exact release date.

However, if you are a Brit traveling Down Under for work or vacation but don't want to wait, you can catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024' in New Zealand?

"The Great British Sewing Bee" typically airs on TVNZ in New Zealand - season 9 is currently streaming on TVNZ+. However, season 10 is still to land and there is no release date for "The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024".

But, if you are a Brit currently there on work or vacation and don't want to wait, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

'The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024' contestants

"The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024" contestants:

Kellie Bright - Linda Carter in "Eastenders"

Ian ‘H’ Watkins - Steps

Charlotte Crosby - "Geordie Shore"

Fatiha El-Ghorri - Stand-up comic who recently starred in "Mr Bigstuff" with Danny Dyer.

'The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024' FAQ

Will 'The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2024' be repeated this year? Yes, it will. The Christmas Special will repeat on Monday, December 23 on BBC One at 1.45 p.m. GMT and Saturday, December 28 on BBC Two at 2.10 a.m.

