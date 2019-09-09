How to Watch Saints vs. Texans: Live Stream Monday Night Football

The first week of the NFL 2019 season has been a doozy, with Antonio Brown's surprise defection to the Patriots and no shortage of big blowouts and upsets. Tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans should end the week off strong, and we've got all your options for live streaming the big game.

The Saints will be looking to return to Super Bowl glory after falling to the Rams in the NFC Championship game last year, and have a good shot at doing so with key players like Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas all returning. Coming off of a strong 2018 season themselves, the Texans will look to once again take the AFC South under the leadership of young quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Saints vs. Texans is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated matchups of the week, and fortunately, you don't need cable to catch every down. Here's how to live stream tonight's big Saints vs. Texans Monday Night Football game.

When does Saints vs. Texans kick off?

Tonight's big game will start at 7:10 p.m ET, and will air primarily on ESPN.

How can I live stream Saints vs. Texans?

Like all Monday Night Football games, Saints vs. Texans will air on ESPN, which is available on most major streaming services including Sling TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. A replay of the game will be available to NFL Game Pass subscribers.

Can I use a VPN to watch Saints vs. Texans?

If you're traveling outside of the United States and don't want to miss your favorite NFL teams, a VPN (virtual private network) can help you watch from wherever you are. In fact, some internet users seem to have found a workaround with NFL Game Pass that lets them watch games live by using a VPN service.

Many online guides suggest that if you use a VPN to make it look like you're located in Europe, and use that to sign up for the European version of NFL Game Pass, you'll be able to watch any game you want live. Nearly every European country and former Soviet republic can access NFL Game Pass, but you might not want to pick the United Kingdom or Ireland as your "location," because some blackouts apply there, too.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

