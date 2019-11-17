How to watch the Patriots vs. Eagles game: Live stream New England vs. Philadelphia

After a bye week following their first loss of the season, the New England Patriots are looking to get back to their winning ways today (Nov. 17). But standing in their way will be their old pals, the Philadelphia Eagles, who memorably beat New England in Super Bowl LII.

Today's game means just as much to the Eagles as it does to New England — like the Patriots, the Eagles head into this contest in first place in their division and on the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. With this much at stake, you figure that the Patriots vs. Eagles game is going to be one of the can't-miss match-ups of the weekend.

And you don't have to miss this game, even if you're nowhere near a TV set. There are plenty of ways to watch the Patriots vs. Eagles live stream, even if you need a VPN to do it.

When can I live stream the Patriots vs. Eagles game?

The New England Patriots visit the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, with the Patriots vs. Eagles game kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT. The game airs on CBS, and will be broadcast to most of the country, according to 506sports.com, though Northern California, parts of Nevada, the Cincinnati area, and parts of Kentucky and Indiana will get the Oakland Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals game instead at that time.

Because the game is on CBS, if it's on in your market, all you need is a TV set and an HDTV antenna to pick up the game.

How do I used a VPN to stream the Patriots vs. Eagles game?

If you're traveling when New England and Philadelphia kick things off, don't despair. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you enjoy the game should you find yourself outside the U.S. Simply use a VPN to make it appear as if you're surfing the web at home, and you'll enjoy access to the same streaming options as usual.

But which VPN? We've tested a lot of services, and our pick for the best overall VPN is ExpressVPN. It provides the best mix of performance and customer support, plus an attractive price if you sign up for more than a month of service.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I watch the Patriots vs. Eagles live stream?

The NFL mobile app (Android, iOS) lets you stream games on your phone, but only your local market games. For out-of-market games, your best bet is subscribing to NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets you watch almost any game. (At this point in the NFL season, a Sunday Ticket subscription costs $146.98; an option for a package that includes the Red Zone channel raises the prices to $209.98.)

If you've cut cable, you can still stream NFL games like the Patriots vs. Eagles. Because the game airs on CBS, you can subscribe to CBS All Access for $5.99 a month. (A $9.99 subscription removes ads, though not for live events like football.) In addition to CBS All Access' slate of original shows, you can also watch other CBS shows as well as the network's coverage of NFL games, including the Patriots vs. Eagles.

You can also turn to other streaming services that include CBS, though check carefully because not every subscription services includes local channels for each market. (Sling TV, for example, only includes local network affiliates in select cities.) Here's a look at your best options.

Fubo.TV: CBS is among the many channels included in Fubo.TV's $55-a-month service, which also includes a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Hulu: The live TV tier of Hulu costs $45 a month and includes CBS in most markets. There's a cloud DVR feature if you'd like to record the Chiefs vs. Vikings game and watch it later.View Deal