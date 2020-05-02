How to watch Garth Brooks Grand Ole Opry concert online: start time, live streams

The country music world will watch Garth Brooks' Grand Ole Opry concert online tomorrow night. Yes, even in an age of social distancing, the show must go on, and two country legends are taking the stage at the unbroken circle.

Hosted by radio and TV personality Bobby Bones, this edition of Saturday Night Opry stars both Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. There's even going to be a pre-show concert.

This concert is the latest edition of Saturday Night Opry, which has partnered with MusiCares on the #UNBROKEN campaign which is raising money for the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund. The fund benefits the musicians and industry professionals affected by the ongoing crisis. To donate to the fund, text UNBROKEN to 41444.

Garth Brooks Grand Ole Opry concert start time Saturday Night Opry starts at 7 p.m. local time (Central), which is 8 p.m. Eastern.

At 7:30 Eastern / 6:30 p.m. Central, the Circle Sessions pre-show begins.

How to watch Garth Brooks' Grand Ole Opry concert

As you'll see below, TV availability for the Garth Brooks Grand Ole Opry concert is a bit confusing. If you're out of town and you can't catch it on the services available to you — but it's on one of the channels you pay for already — you don't have to let geo-fencing stop you. Well, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can still watch Garth and Trisha rock out.

How to watch the Garth Brooks Grand Ole Opry concert online

You can tune in on the Circle or Gray TV stations, which can be pulled in with one of the best TV antennas, or on DISH Studio Channel 102.

Also, the Saturday Night Opry concert is going to be on Sling TV, via Circle. While Circle and Brooks have both promoted Sling as a provider of the event, Circle isn't a listed channel in the Sling channels page. The Opry show may be free, if Circle is included in Sling Blue, as Sling's got a Happy Hour Across America offer, that unlocks Sling Blue from 5 p.m. to Midnight.

Having trouble finding the Grand Ole Opry concert? Brooks' and Yearwood's facebook pages will also have companion live streams.

On top of that, it'll also be available on radio, via 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM.