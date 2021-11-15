How to get early access to Walmart Black Friday deals

Early Walmart Black Friday deals have already offered some killer savings ahead of the annual sales event. From seriously cheap Samsung Chromebooks to AirPods dropping to a new all-time low price, Black Friday deals at Walmart have certainly lived up to their billing.

Some of the best deals proved so popular that they sold out in minutes. Stock issues are expected to cause chaos this holiday season, so it’s no surprise that early Black Friday shopping has been more popular than ever this year. If you leave your shopping to the last minute, you could be out of luck.

With such fierce competition for the biggest discounts, you’ll need to get every advantage you can to avoid the dreaded "out of stock” notification. Thankfully, getting early access to Walmart Black Friday deals is a relatively straightforward process; you just need to be a Walmart Plus member.

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option. Walmart Plus includes a free 15-day trial, but trial accounts don't get early access to Black Friday deals.

The Walmart Plus service costs $12.95 a month (or $98 a year) and gives you four-hour early access to the retailer’s complete range of Black Friday deals. It’s important to note, you will need to have a paid account to get this perk. You do not get early access to deals when using the free 15-day trial.

Walmart has been releasing deals in tranches throughout November. The next selection of Walmart Black Friday deals will go live on Monday, November 22. While everyone will have access to them from 7 p.m. ET, Walmart Plus members will be able to shop these deals from 3 p.m. ET. A four-hour window might not sound like a lot, but it’s more than enough time for the best deals to sell out.

Previous Walmart Black Friday deals have taken as much as $80 off a 65-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV or $120 off an HP 15.6-inch laptop, you could easily make back your entire Walmart Plus membership cost with just a single saving. That’s before you factor in the free delivery that comes with being a Walmart Plus member as well.

Aside from priority access to Black Friday deals, with Walmart Plus you’ll also get the aforementioned unlimited free delivery, faster in-store shopping via Scan & Go, discounts on fuel and commonly prescribed medication and early access to select PS5 restocks and Xbox Series X restocks. If you’re a frequent Walmart shopper, that’s a lot of bang for your buck.

Walmart is offering thousands of discounts across the holiday season, so make sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide for complete coverage of all the best discounts. We're highlighting all the biggest savings in our Walmart Black Friday deals hub.