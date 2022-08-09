Giants vs Patriots live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online tonight

The Giants vs Patriots live stream is set to offer fans something they rarely get to see in NFL preseason games: Starters! With both teams going through changes, it seems you could see the first-teamers out on the field for a least a few snaps in this NFL live stream.

Giants vs Patriots channel, start time The Giants vs Patriots live stream is Thursday (August 11th)

• Time — 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NFL Network via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



“I think it’s important to play football and to have live reps” newly minted Giants' head coach Brian Daboll told the media this week. “How many reps? I can’t tell you, but I anticipate all our guys playing on Thursday.”

If Daboll's comments hold true, Giants fans would get their first look at rookies Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal. Thibodeaux, a defensive end out of out of Oregon went fifth overall in April's NFL Draft, while Neal, an offensive tackle from Alabama went seventh. If the Pats are of the same mindset, Pats fans could see rookie second-round speedster in wide receiver Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor who posted a 4.28 40-yard dash, fastest time at the combine.

As one would expect, Bill Belichick has not made his starters' playing time public, but one would think it would be a good idea to get these guys on the same page considering this little "OC Competition" New England has going on. Long time OC Josh McDaniels left Foxboro for the Raiders’ top job, so now Belichick has former Giants’ head coach Joe Judge and longtime defensive coordinator and Lions head coach Matt Patricia battling it out for the right to call plays. It's also worth noting that starting quarterback Mac Jones did play in last year's preseason and posted a 97.4 passer rating. Jones went on to be beat out veteran Cam Newton for the starters’ job. Newton was later released.

Daboll will take the field Thursday night for the first time as an NFL head coach and he will do so against the man who gave him is first NFL coaching job in Belichick. Daboll was Bills' offensive coordinator for the last four seasons and helped Buffalo's offense to be ranked in the top five in points and yards each of the last two seasons.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Giants are a -127 bet on the Moneyline, while the Patriots are at +104. The over/under is 33.5 points.

Giants vs Patriots live stream from anywhere on Earth

Giants vs Patriots live streams in the US

In the US, Giants vs Patriots is going to be broadcast on NFL Network, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 7 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Thursday (August 11th). Unlike most of the Thursday Night Football matchups, this one is NOT available on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Giants vs Patriots live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, if you're an NFL Fan across the pond, you cannot watch Giants vs Patriots live stream as it is not being carried by Sky Sports (opens in new tab) . During the regular season however, Sky will carry more than 100 live NFL games in the U.K..

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month (opens in new tab).

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV (opens in new tab). Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Giants vs Patriots live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone — possibly. In the past, Canadian football fans have been able to watch pre-season NFL games on DAZN (opens in new tab). So, it may be the only way to watch Giants vs Patriots live streams in Canada. We're unfortunately having trouble confirming that.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Can you watch Giants vs Patriots in Australia?

