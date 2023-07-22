George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream: How to watch the IBF title eliminator online

George Kambosos Jr meets Maxi Hughes in a fascinating IBF world lightweight title eliminator. Both fighters having everything to prove. The Aussie former unified world lightweight champion is desperate to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to Devin Haney, while gritty Yorkshireman Hughes has spent a career confounding expectations to now mix it among the elite. With Hughes' minor IBO strap also on the line, the Kambosos Jr vs Hughes live stream is one not to be missed.

George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes is airing with a free trial in some countries. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Kambosos Jr vs Hughes live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Kambosos Jr vs Hughes live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday (July 22)

► Venue: Firelake Arena, Shawnee, Oklahoma

► Time: (ringwalks) 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST (Sunday)

► U.S.: ESPN via SlingTV and ESPN Plus

► U.K.: Watch on Sky Sports

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

George Kambosos Jr shocked the world when he upset Teofimo Lopez to become the unified world lightweight champion in November 2021. But things have been far from smooth sailing for the Emperor since then. The Australian was outclassed twice by Devin Haney, who is now undisputed at the weight, and will be looking for an all-important win to get his career back on track and challenge again among the elite.

Key to Kambosos Jr's victory over Lopez nearly two years ago was his ability to get on the inside and dominate, but Haney's jab and speed were too much for the 30-year-old to match. He's been training in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas, away from any distractions back home in Australia, and will be determined to get back to challenge at world level again, especially in the event that Haney moves up in weight and vacates the belts.

Not even Maxi Hughes would have thought he'd be in this position when he suffered a fifth career defeat in November 2019, losing to Liam Walsh for the WBO European lightweight title. Since then, Maximus has won seven on the spin – including impressive defeats of former world junior-lightweight challenger Jono Carroll and Ryan Walsh (Liam's twin) – with the most noteworthy of all coming last time out against Kid Galahad last November as he retained his IBO lightweight title.

The teak-tough Yorkshireman is under no illusions this is his biggest test to date, but Hughes has great heart and supreme engine.

"He's got to battle those demons," Hughes said of his opponent. "He won't have his team around him to blow smoke up his backside and it's the same on fight night; it's just me and him in there."

Here's everything you need to watch the George Kambosos Jr and Maxi Hughes live stream, below we've got all the details on the IBF world lightweight title eliminator.

How to watch Kambosos Jr vs Hughes live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the IBF world lightweight title eliminator live stream between George Kambosos Jr and Maxi Hughes on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering new subscribers a $20 discount for the first month.

Fubo starts at $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV offers two packages, starting from $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN. Sling is currently offering a tempting discount on your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. Prices start from $75 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN. Better still, new users get a 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Kambosos Jr vs Hughes live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Kambosos Jr vs Hughes live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an American who's currently in the U.K. could watch George Kambosos vs Maxi Hughes on ESPN Plus, via Sling TV, even though they're not in the U.S.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, such as Sling, FuboTV or ESPN Plus, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling, FuboTV or ESPN Plus, as you usually would back in the States, and watch the Kambosos Jr vs Hughes live stream.

How to watch the Kambosos Jr vs Hughes live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports broadcasts the George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Kambosos Jr vs Hughes live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kayo Sports | Kambosos Jr vs Hughes | AU$39.95

The Kambosos Jr vs Hughes card is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. AEST on Sunday, July 23, with the main event expected to start around 1.30 p.m. AEST. The Kambosos Jr vs Hughes fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$39.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.)

George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 George Kambosos Jr Maxi Hughes Nationality Australian British Date of birth June 14th, 1993 March 4th, 1990 Height 5' 9'' 5' 7" Reach 68" 67" Total fights 22 33 Record 20-2 (10 KOs) 26-5-2 (5 KOs)

Kambosos Jr vs Hughes Match card

George Kambosos Jr vs. Maxi Hughes; Lightweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Fancesco Patera; Lightweight

Giovani Santillan vs. Erick Bone; Welterweight

Troy Isley vs. Antonio Todd; Middleweight

Amron Sands vs. Hemo Ahio; Heavyweight

Roney Hines vs. Michael Pirotton; Heavyweight

Stephan Shaw vs. Joseph Goodall; Heavyweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Willie Harvey; Heavyweight