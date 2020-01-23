The Galaxy S20 Ultra will steal this iPhone 11 Pro feature

If you’ve been following the Galaxy S20 rumors, Samsung will likely launch three main models in its next flagship line: the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The S20 Ultra is gunning to be the best phone of the year, and now we know one more thing that should make it Ultra-ish.

According to a tweet from Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will use stainless steel, similar to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. We’re assuming that Weinbach is referring to the outer band that surrounds the phone.

Galaxy S20 Ultra. Stainless Steel.January 22, 2020

Opting for a more premium looking stainless steel instead of aluminum could be one additional way that Samsung differentiates the Galaxy S20 Ultra from the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus, which would presumably continue to use aluminum. Stainless steel could also make the Ultra more durable and less susceptible to damage from drops and scratches.

We know what you’re thinking. Won’t steel make the Galaxy S20 Ultra heavier? It’s a valid concern, especially since the Ultra is supposed to sport a mammoth 6.9-inch display. (The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch screen.) However, in a subsequent tweet Weinbach wrote that “actually, it’s slightly less than the 11 pro max.”

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 vs S20 Plus

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will try to live up to its name in other ways. In addition to its 6.9-inch display, the S20 Ultra will reportedly boast a 108MP main camera and feature a whopping 10x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 and 20 Plus would both have a 64MP camera and offer 3x optical zoom.

The S20 Ultra will also likely have the largest battery of the bunch, with leaks pointing to a 5,000 mAh battery. The S20 would have a 4,000 mAh battery and the S20 Plus a 4,500 mAh battery.

Last but not least, the S20 Ultra should come with 5G connectivity standard, while the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus are rumored to come with 4G standard and have optional 5G models for those who want the fastest wireless speeds.

With Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 11, it won’t be long until we see the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its less premium brethren in the flesh. But in the meantime check out our Galaxy S20 hub for all of the latest info and leaks.