Fix your Google Pixel yourself, as Google jumps on the DIY bandwagon

Google is teaming up with repair company iFixit to bring genuine parts and DIY self repair kits for a number of Pixel phones, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. If your Pixel needs a quick fix, you can now buy Google owned parts on the iFixit store (opens in new tab) and repair your phone yourself.

The partnership was first announced back in April, but Google started rolling it out today (June 30).

iFixit will offer a Fix Kit or individual Pixel parts for current Pixels dating back all the way to the Pixel 2. The program covers any Pixel A, XL or Pro variants as well.

iFixit also mentions the upcoming Google Pixel 6a will be included in this once that phone launches July 28. iFixit mentions it "will have a full selection of Pixel 6a parts plus a full set of repair guides" by fall.

iFixit doesn’t mention the upcoming Google Pixel 7, which is set to launch later in the fall, but we can assume it will follow suit as well.

Want to make your Pixel last even longer?Starting today, @iFixit has the genuine Pixel spare parts you need to give your Pixel 2 through 6 a hardware makeover. 🤩To learn more, visit https://t.co/D6xprSZ2La https://t.co/a5WmCdqnXnJune 29, 2022 See more

So what exactly can you go about mending on your Pixel? iFixit says you can fix your display, battery, and charging port; it also offers different adhesives for the display or acoustic pad. You can even be so brave as to repair your own rear camera. (Good luck with that!) The parts are available on their own or as part of iFixit bundles which also include a few tools. iFixit includes guides to help through the repair process.

In terms of what you will have to dole out for repair kits and prices, Google and iFixit have managed to keep prices pretty reasonable. A screen replacement will cost you $120 for the Pixel 6 (a third party screen could cost up to $200) and a battery Fix Kit will cost $50 for Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Google follows the lead of Samsung and Apple in offering DIY repair. Samsung partnered with iFixit in March for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S20, and Tab S7 phone and tablet repairs.

Apple also recently launched iPhone Self Service Repair kits, though those came with a catch. Apple requires repairers to enter a device's IMEI or serial number when buying parts, which means that parts had to be matched with an iPhone with the same serial number. This gives Apple the opportunity to approve or deny any repairs in future with parts from different sources.

In addition, Apple self service kits (opens in new tab) are pretty expensive with just a display press for an iPhone starting at $216. You can rent the tool kit for $49 for a week. The DIY repair and kits are only available for recent iPhones starting with iPhone 12 and including the iPhone SE 2022.

In comparison, Google seems to best Apple with its self repair tie-up. Not only is it less expensive, but it seemingly comes with no strings attached.

Self repair does come with the caveat of opening up your phone yourself and in case something goes wrong, the warranty will not back you up — for both iPhones and Pixels. Apple does have its own Apple Care support program that includes repairs for a period of time, but you have to sign up for that when buying a product.

This flurry of DIY programs come as states push for “right to repair” laws that require phone manufacturers to make repair parts available to consumers. New York passed such a law earlier this month.