Samsung and iFixit just made a big right to repair move

You'll soon be able to fix your Galaxy phones and tablets yourself thanks to a new Samsung self-repair initiative.

Samsung U.S. has announced that it will be helping users to repair their Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus devices starting this summer. It'll provide official parts, tools and guides to help you replace commonly broken components like your display, back glass or USB-C port, with the help of the repair experts at iFixit. Once you've swapped the parts, you can then send the broken ones to Samsung for recycling.

The most recent Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 models aren't included, which is a shame if you've just upgraded from these older models. But Samsung says it plans to expand its offering in the future.

You may remember Apple introduced something similar late last year, also partnered with iFixit. It didn't offer iPad repairs with its initial offering, but it did offer repairs for the latest iPhone 13 models as well as the iPhone 12. Also because Apple has historically offered longer software support for iPhones and iPads than Samsung does for Galaxy devices, repairing a broken iPhone offers additional value for longer than a Samsung could.

This is likely in response to the growing demand for the right to repair and gestures from the FTC that it wants to tackle the obstacles that big tech companies put in place to make at-home repair needlessly difficult.

Repairing your device allows you to use it for longer instead of buying a whole new one, meaning less e-waste. Plus it's more convenient repairing it when you have time rather than taking it in to a repair shop.

However, it's still difficult to actually make smartphone and tablet repairs, so unless you're familiar with electronics repair already, you're still probably better off leaving fixing your Galaxy to a pro. Equally, for keen electronic tinkers, this new repair initiative could be quite the boon.