England vs Hungary live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

The England vs Hungary live stream should see Gareth Southgate's men continue their comfortable march towards qualifying for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

England vs Hungary live stream, date, time, channels The England vs Hungary live stream is on Tuesday (October 12).

► Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on ITV Hub

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus, or on TUDN via Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Whatever happens at Wembley on Tuesday, England can't quite confirm their place in the tournament next year. But if they win, they'll have guaranteed that they can't finish any lower than second.

They hold a four-point lead over Albania, who gave their own qualification chances a massive boost by winning 1-0 in Hungary on Saturday, and have a five-point advantage over Poland. Given that Albania meet Poland on Tuesday, and with only two games left after this, one of those teams won't be able to catch them — assuming England win, that is.

A few months ago, after an impressive — if ultimately doomed — showing in the Euros, Hungary would have fancied their chances here. But they've since lost twice to Albania and been hammered 4-0 by England in Budapest. The idea that they might come to Wembley and snatch victory seems fanciful.

England, for their part, have barely put a foot wrong in qualifying, with a 1-1 draw away to Poland their only (minor) slip. In their seven games so far they've scored 23 times, with five of those coming in the victory at Andorra on Saturday.

And if Southgate needed any more reasons to be cheerful, he'll have been delighted to see fringe players such as Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho, James Ward-Prowse and Ben Chilwell all play a part in that win.

Phil Foden was also superb and there was a first international goal for Jack Grealish; with the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling likely to be back for the Hungary game, Southgate's biggest problem may be who to leave out.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Will England score another impressive win? You can find out by watching the England vs Hungary live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the England vs Hungary live stream from anywhere

The England vs Hungary live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the England vs Hungary live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Hungary live stream on ESPN Plus and TUDN. If you have ESPN+, you can stream the game through the ESPN Plus website. Either way, the game starts at 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT.

If you want to watch on the Spanish-language TUDN and you've already cut the cord, you could try Fubo.TV. This costs $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including TUDN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the England vs Hungary live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the England vs Hungary live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the England vs Hungary live stream will be on ITV — which means it's totally free to watch. It also means you can watch online via the ITV Hub. The game kicks off at 7.45 p.m. BST.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the England vs Hungary live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Hungary live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the England vs Hungary live stream on Optus Sport, which can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV. Optus costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month, and there's also an Annual Pass for $139 AUD/year; a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

What's more, Optus has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season, so you can sign up for England vs Hungary and stay for the EPL.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the England vs Hungary live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the England vs Hungary live stream on Sky Sport NZ or via BeIn Sports Connect if you have the Sky Sport package.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Hungary live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, we've not been able to find anywhere that's showing the England vs Hungary live stream in Canada. TLN, which showed the previous England game (against Andorra) is instead showing the Portugal vs Luxembourg qualifier this time.

However, if you're in Canada temporarily and without access, you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.