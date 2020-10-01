Early Prime Day deal — get two Amazon Echo Dots for $39

It's officially October, which means the countdown to Amazon Prime Day has begun. The site is even promoting early Prime Day deals with discounts on its Echo brand speakers.

Right now you can get the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for $39.99, or $10 off its original price. But you might as well buy two, because when you add a second Echo Dot to your cart and apply the proper discount code, you'll get both for just $39.98. That's $60 in savings.

Echo Dot (2-pack): was $99.99 now $39.98 @ Amazon

Score two Amazon Echo Dots (3rd Gen) for $40 total when you use the code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout and are signed into your Amazon Prime account.

While the new spherical Amazon Echo Dot is certainly worth your attention, the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot (yes, the hockey puck) is still one of the best smart speakers and best cheap smart home devices around.

It's the ultimate smart home starter device, introducing both a compact speaker and Alexa superpowers into any space. That's why the Amazon Echo Dot makes a great holiday gift. So why not stock up on these stocking stuffers when you can score two for less than the price of one?

We're following Prime Day deals right now, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the latest sales and savings on our favorite tech products.