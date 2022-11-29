Cyber Monday is over — but there are great deals you can still grab right now

The heady days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have passed, and the fever of grabbing something for a great price has passed. But at a time when the cost of living has shot up, you may have been sitting on the fence when it came to jumping on a deal.

However, don’t despair. The deals are still here and there’s a good chance they’ll stick around for a further few days. Yet, at the same time, we’d suggest that if you see a deal that really draws your eye, it’s best to strike now rather than risk the product you’re after going out of stock.

Furthermore, to stand out from the crowd, some retailers and brands might keep their sales going to stand out from the crowd. For example, Sony has just launched sales of PS5 and PS4 games. So that means you could still score some good deals ahead of the holidays; if you celebrate Christmas, now would be a good time to hunt for some presents and save money at the same time.

Just bear in mind these deals are bouncing in and out of stock rather quickly. Some products stick to their bargain prices, others going back to full price and some sitting in between with new discounts that are attractive but not the lowest prices ever. Please get in touch with us if you're seeking any buying advice, or drop us a line on Twitter (opens in new tab) or on our Facebook page (opens in new tab).

Big deals across a range of areas

Lets say you want the excellent MacBook Air M2 with 512GB of storage (a device this writer swears by) then let us direct you to the Cyber Monday MacBook deals (or if you want to go broader check out our selection of the best Cyber Monday Apple deals).

If you want a new TV, then this is one of the best times of the year to buy one, especially given a lot of the sales we’ve gathered for our Cyber Monday TV deals are still readily available. Fancy a detailed breakdown? Then check out our Cyber Monday TV deals live blog.

Speaking of great times to buy, this sales season is one of the best times to buy a mattress. You can get some of the best mattresses for around 50% off, so check out our Cyber Monday mattress deals roundup, as well as the top picks from a mattress expert.

Beyond the obvious purchases there are still deals on a load of products that can make your life a little more pleasant. For example, our Homes editor Katie Mortram has some of the best Cyber Monday deals to make your own sports bar at home, while Homes writer Cynthia Lawrence brings her extensive knowledge to recommend the kitchen deals she’d buy herself.

Our fitness writer and professional personal trainer Sam Hopes has the fitness deals she’d actually buy, while Fitness editor Jane McGuire has rounded up some great Lululemon deals.

Gamers should pay attention as well, given there are still some compelling Cyber Monday Switch deals, Xbox deals and PS5 exclusive game deals still worth checking out. Do take a look at our picks for the discounted OLED TVs to play God of War Ragnarok on.

And it’s a great time to get some headphones too, so take a look at our Cyber Monday headphones deals roundup. The excellent Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are also still discounted (opens in new tab), and are well worth checking out.

So in essence there are still plenty of deals that are definitely worthy of your attention and might be exactly what you need to pick up some holiday gifts, even just for yourself, for less. Check out some of our top pick deals below.