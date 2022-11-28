Create your own sports bar at home with these great Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday is here, and now’s your best chance to grab a bargain with the latest Cyber Monday deals . All kinds of tech goes on offer at this time of year, from laptops to tablets , but there’s actually more to browse in the sales than you know. In fact, if you’ve ever dreamt of installing your own sports bar, or home bar, now’s your chance.

Everything you need is currently on sale, whether you could do with some bar stools, or a new mini fridge to hold your snacks. Whatever the case, there’s a deal here to take your bar to the next level, even if you’re just starting out.

Some of our favorite deals include a set of two Leopard Modern Square PU Leather Adjustable Bar Stools for $103, down from $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab). You can also get the Ivation 12 Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler Refrigerator for just $199 (opens in new tab), reduced from $249 at Amazon.

So without further ado, here are the best Cyber Monday deals to make your very own sports bar. Be sure to also check out our Best Cyber Monday Deals live blog , for ongoing deals.

(opens in new tab) Leopard Modern Square PU Leather Adjustable Bar Stools (set of 2): was $159 now $103 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can’t have a bar without bar stools, and right now you can save 35% on the Leopard Modern Square PU Leather Adjustable Bar Stools at Amazon. These stools don’t just look good, they feel good as well, thanks to the faux leather cushioning. With a 360 degree rotation, they’re easily accessible, and they’re also available in a huge range of colors as well, although keep in mind the sale price varies between color selection. At $51 per chair, quality bar stools won’t come much cheaper.

(opens in new tab) Ivation 12 Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler Refrigerator: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

When you think of a wine cooler, you naturally assume it’s going to be pricey. But, that’s not always the case. In fact, you can now get the Ivation 12 Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler Refrigerator for just $199, down from $249. Wine coolers don’t often come this cheap, and considering this model can fit 12 bottles and can be adjusted to suit temperatures of 41-64F, it’s a great deal at less than $200. 14, 16 and 18 bottle options are also available.

(opens in new tab) Insignia Retro 3.1 cu. ft. Mini Fridge with Top Freezer: was $219 now $179 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If a mini fridge is more what you need, you can now get the Insignia Retro 3.1 cu. ft. Mini Fridge with Top Freezer for just $179 at Best Buy. This comes with a 3.1 cu ft capacity, which includes a mini freezer compartment — ideal for keeping ice. Plus, this deal is available across both the red and mint colorways, so you can match you fridge to your bar.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65" Bravia XR OLED: was $3,999 now $2,998 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save over $1,000: If you're looking for an OLED TV for your bar, check this deal out. It's pricey, but this 65-inch Bravia comes with 4K resolution, runs on Google TV, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, HDMI 2.1 and various AI features to enhance your viewing experience. PS5 owners will also be able to take advantage of exclusive perks, including Auto HDR ton mapping, Auto genre picture switch and input l;ag as low as 8.4ms.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to a new all-time low price in Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12 hours battery life. At $69 it's one of the best speaker deals we've seen in recent months and it would make a nice addition to any home bar.

(opens in new tab) WiZ LED Smart A19 Color Wi-Fi Lightbulbs, 4-Pack: $18 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Smart lights can add a touch of color to your bar and the WiZ LED Smart A19 Color Wi-Fi Lightbulbs makes setting up multi-room systems easy with a Bluetooth app — no need for a separate hub. We like this deal because you're getting four LED lights that can change colors and be dimmed for under $20.

(opens in new tab) Coway Airmega True HEPA Air Purifier: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Price Drop! One of the best air purifiers (opens in new tab) we've tested is on sale at Amazon. It suits smaller rooms up to 361 sq. ft., but don't let its size fool you — it still comes with three fan speeds as well as an eco setting and an ionizing function. There's also a useful air quality indicator light on top and a handy timer function too (one, four, or eight hours). It's a great price for a top performer and can be particularly useful if you're dealing with a stuffy bar.