Best iPhone SE Black Friday deals: Just $150 right now

The iPhone 12 family may grab the lion's share of attention, but don't overlook the iPhone SE. Apple updated its popular compact phone earlier this year, and small phone fans — eager for an SE follow-up since the original debuted four years ago — snapped up the new version. So you better believe that Black Friday iPhone SE deals are popping up this holiday season.

Most of the iPhone SE deals we've spotted so far are being offered through wireless carriers, who are hoping that loyal iPhone SE fans are willing to take their business to the carrier who sells their favorite phone at the best price. We're seeing carriers take anywhere from $150 to $200 off the price of the iPhone SE, and we would expect those deals to continue throughout the holiday shopping season.

Apple phones are proving to be among the most popular Black Friday deals, with Black Friday iPhone 12 deals in particular garnering a lot of attention. But if its the iPhone SE you seek, look no further for the best Black Friday deals around on Apple's 4.7-inch phone.

Black Friday iPhone SE deals — top 5 sales right now

Best Black Friday iPhone SE deals and sales

iPhone SE: was $399 now $149 @ AT&T

AT&T offers the easiest way to save big on the iPhone SE. New and existing customers merely need to trade in an eligible phone and sign up for one of the carrier's unlimited data plans. That cuts the cost of the iPhone SE to $5 a month over 30 months, so you'll pay $149 instead of the full $399 cost of Apple's phone.View Deal

iPhone SE: was $399 now $199 @ T-Mobile

Buy an iPhone SE on a monthly installment plan, and activate a new line of data at T-Mobile. The Uncarrier will give you bill credits over the next 24 months that cut the iPhone SE price by 50%. View Deal

iPhone SE: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

Walmart is one of the few retailers offering an iPhone SE deal, though to reap the savings, you've got to buy a phone tied either Straight Talk or Total Wireless. That lets you get the iPhone SE for $249, a $100 discount off the $349 price at which Walmart previously sold the iPhone SE.View Deal

iPhone SE: get $100 GC and wireless speaker @ Visible

Visible's $384 price on the iPhone SE is only $15 less than what the phone sells for at Apple. But it's the goodies that Visible includes which makes this a noteworthy deal. Buy an iPhone SE and you'll get a $100 MasterCard gift card. Visible also includes a Bang & Olufsen Beosound wireless speaker with your phone.View Deal

iPhone SE: was $399 now $249 @ Boost

Boost is matching Walmart's iPhone SE price, with a $150 discount on the phone. If you prefer the 128GB model, you can save $50 by picking up that version for $399 at Boost.View Deal

Black Friday iPhone SE deals — what to know about the iPhone SE

The iPhone SE takes the same form factor as the iPhone 8, but updates the inner components. This phone features an A13 Bionic processor, which may not match the A14 Bionic found in the iPhone 12 lineup, but still outperforms many top Android handsets. The iPhone SE also features a single rear camera, aided by the neural engine on the A13 chip to produce some of the best photos we've seen from a low cost phone.

Many of the iPhone SE deals we've seen so far only cover the 64GB base model. That's a pretty meager amount of storage these days, so look for bargains on the higher capacity models if possible. AT&T's discount currently applies to the 128GB ($300) and 256GB ($450) versions of the iPhone SE, too.

The iPhone SE comes in three colors — black, white and Project Red. The deals above apply to all three color options where supplies are available.

The iPhone SE is currently the cheapest iPhone, though Apple recently cut the prices of the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR to $599 and $499, respectively.