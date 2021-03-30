Ford just stopped selling home EV chargers — here’s why

As Ford promises to deliver the hotly anticipated Mustang Mach-E EV later this summer, the car maker has seemingly halted sales of its electric wall charger.

According to Automotive News, Ford has been directing its dealers to buy other third-party generic chargers as customers continue to place orders for the Mustang Mach-E. Per a statement given to Autonews, Ford claims that its $799 charger isn't working properly.

At the moment, it's unclear as to what the issue is. Ford told Autonews that it's "working hard to alleviate the matter with all parties involved."

Ford did clarify that safety issues were not a concern, especially considering some markets have already received orders of the Mach-E.

Of course, to those that have pre-ordered the Mustang Mach-E, it's still possible to charge the vehicle through a regular wall outlet. It's just less efficient and takes longer. Plus, there are a multitude of third-party charger options available on the market. If you prefer brand uniformity across all accessories, though, you'll have to wait until Ford issues a fix.

Ford dealers who spoke to Autonews said they've been told by Ford's corporate HQ to direct shoppers to Amazon to pick up a third-party charger. An Amazon search for 48-amp EV charger yield at least one $899 option from ClipperCreek.

It seems this charging snafu has done little to quell Mach-E excitement. The Mach-E sold 3,739 vehicles in February and won the 2021 North American utility vehicle of the year award. That's good news for a vehicle that's having to go up against the likes of Tesla.

The 48-amp Ford Charger can add 28 miles of range per hour. Stepping down to the mobile charge cord, which plugs into a 240-volt home outlet, adds 20 miles per hour.

While the Mach-E does the unthinkable by giving an SUV the Mustang branding, it's aiming to be just as viscous as its V8-engine older brother. The car is already boasting 0-60 times of less than 5 seconds. While fast, Ford's offering still has some catching up to do to reach the Tesla Model X's ludicrous mode.