Win an Apple iPhone 11 Pro with Tons of Accessories

All of this can be yours...

Now that Tim Cook and friends have revealed the iPhone 11 Pro— its six color options, its 18W fast-charging battery, its triple-camera system with an ultra-wide lens that captures more detail, with less effort, than any other iPhone — you may be considering dropping a grand to pick up your very own.

But we’re not sure you should take that $999 (starting price) plunge just yet. Because we can help you nab a brand new iPhone 11 Pro for free! Absolutely nada. Oh, and one more thing: You’ll also win a bundle of accessories for the 11 Pro.

Here’s exactly what you'll get:

1. iPhone 11 Pro

2. ESR Metal Kickstand case

3. ESR Air Armor Clear Case

4. ESR Tempered Screen Protector (2-pack)

5. ESR Life Wireless Charging Stand (10W, 7.5W and 5W)

6. An ESR braided Lightning cable (because can you really have too many backup charging cables?)

In addition to the big iPhone bounty above, five more winners will win an ESR 36W Dual-Port charger with Quick Charge 3.0 technology and a black USB-C-to-Lightning cable. It’s ‘BYO iPhone’ for those five second-prize winners, though.

Sorry, international readers: This contest is open only to residents of the U.S. and Canada. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, September 18 at 4pm ET, so get your entries in now! Enter here.