5 biggest iPhone 15 rumors this week: design leak, colors, RAM boost and more

It's been a busy week for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro rumors. We're still expecting to only see these phones arrive in September, but there have been some detailed leaks about the phone's design and specs all in the span of a few days.

To help you catch up, we've collected the five biggest rumors from this week and summarized them below. You can go read the more detailed reports from there if you like as well.

So, let's get into this week's biggest iPhone 15 leaks, featuring allegedly genuine photos, a new exclusive color option and a long-awaited RAM upgrade.

5 biggest iPhone 15 rumors this week

Real-life images

The biggest rumor of the week is that we've somehow already got actual photos of the iPhone 15 base model seven months ahead of launch.

Furnished by Twitter leaker Unknownz21 (opens in new tab) and MacRumors (opens in new tab), there are two images. One shows the front of the iPhone 15, including its Dynamic Island at the top of the display. This is notable, since on the iPhone 14 series you still get a regular notch unless you buy a Pro model.

(Image credit: Unknownz21))

The second image is a close-up shot of the charging port, which for the first time ever will be USB-C. iPhones have had Lightning ports since 2012, so this would be a significant change that brings the iPhone in line with other leading smartphones, as well as the latest iPads.

(Image credit: Unknownz21)

Renders and an exclusive color

We've also had renders of the iPhone 15 pop up this week, produced by 9to5Mac and Ian Zelbo (opens in new tab), showing in detail how Apple is enlarging the standard iPhone's display from 6.1 inches to 6.2 inches (but not the Pro). It also backs up previous rumors that there will be thinner bezels, a Dynamic Island and USB-C charging on the new handset.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac / Ian Zelbo)

A second set of 9to5Mac renders (opens in new tab) also showed off the alleged exclusive color for this year's Pro models: dark red. There's been red non-Pro iPhones before, but this would be a first for Apple's most premium phones, and it certainly looks good in the renders.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac / Ian Zelbo)

Meanwhile, the new colors for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will apparently be pink and light blue. 9to5Mac admits this could change though, since it's still early on in the iPhone 15's production.

Curved display edges

One additional iPhone 15 Pro design detail offered by Max Weinbach, who helped produce the renders above, is that there's a slight curve to the display. That should make the phone more comfortable to hold than the current flat edges of the iPhone 14, but it could also mean applying screen protectors is much tricker.

Apple uses a proprietary Ceramic Shield glass for its iPhone displays, which is tough as glass goes. But some users like having the extra guarantee of a screen protector to avoid damaging more expensive parts of the phone, and making that trickier to apply doesn't sound good. Hopefully, screen protector makers will be able to make their application kits work with the new design easily so users don't lose out.

RAM boost

A TrendForce (opens in new tab) industry analysis report claims that Apple will be giving the iPhone 15 Pro a RAM upgrade, suggesting that we'll get 8GB RAM in an iPhone at long last.

8GB is the standard for basic Android phones these days, with many iPhone-rivalling models offering 12GB or even higher amounts of RAM before.

Apple's architecture works a bit differently to Android's, so large amounts of RAM aren't a default requirement. But more RAM would still help with multitasking on the iPhone. So we'd be more than happy if we got more than the iPhone 14 Pro's current 6GB of RAM in the iPhone 15 Pro.

Display chip upgrade

Another nugget of technical information from Economic Daily News (opens in new tab) is that the iPhone 15 could feature a new, more efficient display controller chip. This could mean a battery life increase as a result, something that the smaller 6.1-inch iPhone models could really use.

Take a look at our iPhone 14 battery life tests if you don't know already, but the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are really behind the curve, while the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus do a lot better. Hopefully, we'll see other upgrades to increase power efficiency in the new iPhones, but a less power-hungry display is a good start.

And that's it for the week in iPhone 15 rumors! Be sure to check our iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro hubs for all the information we have, and keep it locked to TG for the latest iPhone news and rumors as they break.