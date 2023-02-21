iPhone 15 Pro just tipped for biggest RAM upgrade since iPhone 12

A new report claims that the iPhone 15 series will see a RAM upgrade across the board. This could help boost performance for Apple's next flagship.

This report comes from TrendForce (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)). Hidden amongst the industry analysis is a very brief mention of Apple allegedly planning to "bump up the capacity and specifications of the DRAM."

And that's it. So what can we glean from that? First, the capacity upgrade leads us to believe that the Pro models could go to 8GB (up from 6GB) — this modest boost makes the most sense. In simple terms, more RAM means more efficient performance for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra, if rumors are to be believed). We don't think Apple will bump up the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus capacities.

However, the other bit of the report said a specification change. That could mean that Apple will go for LPDDR5 RAM for the non-Pro models, which is a faster spec than the iPhone 14's LPDDR4X. For reference, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max use LPDDR5.

Of course, this is all conjecture based on a single sentence in a DRAM industry report, but it's exciting nonetheless. Faster RAM means apps will load faster from memory on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, while the increased capacity will mean that the iPhone 15 Pro can hold more apps in RAM for faster switching and loading.

More RAM combined with the upcoming A17 Bionic chipset could solidify Apple's lead in the compute performance department. An 8GB upgrade would be the first bump since the iPhone 12 Pro introduced the 6GB capacity.

We don't expect to hear about the iPhone 15 until September at the earliest, assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedule. For now, we'll keep an eye out for more rumors and leaks. You can stay up-to-date with our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra news roundups.