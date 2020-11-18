2020 NBA Draft live stream: How to watch the NBA Draft online

2020 NBA Draft start time, channel The 2020 NBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, with the first round starting at 8 p.m. ET. It's airing on ESPN in the US, Sky Sports Main Event in the UK and TSN in Canada.

It's almost time for the 2020 NBA Draft live stream, which will show where the latest batch of young aspiring athletes wind up — at least before they find ways to get traded for beaucoup bucks.

Yes, now that we're in the shadow of the bubble season, it's time for a remote draft, where NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announce selections live from ESPN's Bristol, CT studios.

Top prospects include Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball. Edwards

(Georgia) is a 6-foot, 5-inch shooting guard who's expected to be taken by the Timberwolves at 1. James Wiseman (center) from Memphis may go to the Golden State Warriors to protect the rim and finish alley-oops.

As for Ball? Charlotte or Chicago could take him at 3, as he's got a lot of expectations on him. However, the Hornets are also expected to consider Onyeka Okongwu (center) from USC.

Here's everything you need to watch 2020 NBA Draft live stream.

How to watch the 2020 NBA draft live streams with a VPN

If you're away from home, or you're subject to regional blackouts, can't watch the NBA live streams from where you are, you can still get the livestreams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

2020 NBA Draft live streams in the US

In the U.S., the 2020 NBA Draft airs live on ESPN. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. The first round of the draft starts at 8 p.m., while round 2 begins at 11 p.m..

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can get those channels via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), and our pick is Sling TV, one of the best streaming services — period. It starts at $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including ESPN (in its Orange package).

2020 NBA Draft live streams in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK get the NBA Draft live stream on Sky Sports main event. Coverage begins at 11 p.m. BST and goes until 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Good luck staying up through all that. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

2020 NBA Draft live streams in Canada

Canadian b-ball fans can watch the NBA Draft on TSN, as well as the TSN app and TSN Direct. Draft coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT, and the first two rounds of the Draft start at 8 p.m.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

2020 NBA Draft order

ROUND 1

1. Timberwolves

2. Warriors

3. Hornets

4. Bulls

5. Cavaliers

6. Hawks

7. Pistons

8. Knicks

9. Wizards

10. Suns

11. Spurs

12. Kings

13. Pelicans

14. Celtics (via Grizzlies)

15. Magic

16. Trail Blazers — traded to Rockets

17. Timberwolves (via Nets)

18. Mavericks

19. Nets

20. Heat

21. 76ers (via Thunder)

22. Nuggets (via Rockets)

23. Jazz

24. Bucks (via Pacers) — traded to Pelicans

25. Thunder (via Nuggets)

26. Celtics

27. Knicks (via Clippers)

28. Lakers — traded to Thunder

29. Raptors

30. Celtics (via Bucks)

ROUND 2

31. Mavericks (via Warriors)

32. Hornets (via Cavaliers)

33. Timberwolves

34. 76ers (via Hawks)

35. Kings (via Pistons)

36. 76ers (via Knicks)

37. Wizards (via Bulls)

38. Knicks (via Hornets)

39. Pelicans (via Wizards)

40. Grizzlies (via Suns)

41. Spurs

42. Pelicans

43. Kings

44. Bulls (via Grizzlies)

45. Magic

46. Trail Blazers

47. Celtics (via Nets)

48. Warriors (via Mavericks)

49. 76ers

50. Hawks (via Heat)

51. Warriors (via Jazz)

52. Kings (via Rockets)

53. Thunder

54. Pacers

55. Nets (via Nuggets)

56. Hornets (via Celtics)

57. Clippers

58. 76ers (via Lakers)

59. Raptors

60. Pelicans (via Bucks)