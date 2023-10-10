151 Prime Day deals right now — OLED TVs, laptops, Apple, headphones and more

Amazon's October Prime Day is here and the e-comm giant is offering an epic amount of early holiday deals. Whether you're shopping for a new TV, Nespresso machine, your first robot vacuum, or fall apparel — Amazon has the sales you're looking for in this event.

I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide, so I'm determined to help you sort the best deals from the rest. Want an OLED TV? I recommend picking up the LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV for $1,396 at Amazon. It's one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed and it's on sale for its lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. Or, if you're in the mood for a new laptop, the 15.3-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,049 at Amazon has a stunning display, great battery life and speedy performance. It's also on sale for its lowest price ever.

Keep scrolling for the best sales you can get at Amazon for Prime Day. Or, for more ways to save, check out our Amazon promo codes page.

Top 10 Prime Day deals now

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. However, keep in mind that Best Buy is offering a similar sale.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy

Gaming

Sony PS5 w/ $100 GC: for $499 @ Dell

Dell has the PS5 Disc console bundled with a free $100 Dell eGift card on sale for $499. You're paying full price for the console, but you're getting a free $100 GC that you can use to buy anything at Dell — including PS5 games and accessories. It's actually a pretty aggressive deal because the biggest dollar-off discount the PS5 has seen has been $50.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $12 @ Amazon

From backpacks to tracksuits, Amazon is taking up to 75% off select Adidas apparel. After discount, prices start as low as $12. The sale includes backpacks, sneakers, fleece sweaters, and more.

Laptops and Computing

Apple

Headphones and AV

Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Phones

Appliances

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Smart Home & Accessories

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $29 now $12 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment but it's otherwise a travel essential.

