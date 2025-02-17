Shopping for a memory foam mattress this Presidents' Day? You won't get a better deal than this

Nectar has launched its Presidents’ Day sale and it’s one of the best we’ve seen. Right now, you can get a queen size Nectar Classic memory foam mattress for just $649 — and that’s not all, you also get a mattress protector, sheet set and two cooling pillows worth $559 for free.

This is one of the best deals we’ve seen on the Nectar Classic since last year and we don’t expect to see it again any time soon. The Nectar Classic features in this year’s best mattress for all sleepers guide because it’s layers of high-quality memory foam contour to the body, allowing enough 'give' for pressure relief while still remaining supportive.

If you’re shopping for a new bed in this year’s Presidents’ Day mattress sales then this Nectar deal is a fantastic choice. You don’t just get a new mattress you also get everything you need to upgrade and refresh your entire sleep space. Here's why I think this deal is worth taking advantage of.

How the Nectar Classic compares to other memory foam mattresses

The price of a queen size memory foam mattress can range anywhere between $500 (or sometimes less) to over $2,000, so it's important to consider what you need out of a mattress before buying one. The reason we think the Nectar Classic is the best memory foam mattress is because of it's fantastic value. It's in the affordable price range, thanks to the evergreen 50% discount applied, and it offers superior comfort and support.

While the Siena Memory Foam mattress is cheaper, at $359 for a queen at Siena, our Siena Memory Foam mattress review found it had a very firm feel with little 'give' or 'hug', making it too firm for many side sleepers. Whereas the Nectar Classic excelled in all sleeping positions, allowing sleepers to sink in just enough to feel pressure relief, but not enough to compromise their spine alignment.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Saatva Contour5 Memory Foam mattress, one of the best luxury mattresses, is currently $2,599 for a queen at Saatva (was $2,999). That's a huge price different to the Nectar Classic, but we gave it the same star rating in our Saatva Contour5 mattress review, which proves just how impressive the value of the Nectar Classic is. If you want solid support, excellent comfort and fantastic motion isolation but you don't want to spend a fortune, Nectar is a great choice. And, with industry leading perks like a 365-night trial, free shipping and returns and a lifetime warranty, you can be sure you made the right choice.