Seeking the perfect sleep? Here are my top 3 pillow recommendations for Presidents’ Day

I’ve been tracking pillow prices for a while now and the Presidents' Day bedding sales are one of the best times to buy. To make your search for the ultimate pillow easier, I’m rounding up my top recommendations. My favorite deal so far? The 'Buy One Get One Free' pillow offer at Tempur-Pedic which means you'll get two high performing pillows for the price of one.

While we know just how important choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs is, the right pillow often goes unnoticed. However, the best pillows can keep your spine aligned, prevent you from tossing and turning and provide ultimate comfort, resulting in improved sleep.

We've tested and reviewed these pillows and evaluated their performance across areas like temperature regulation, support and comfort. The Presidents' Day mattress sales mean that, if you're looking for a complete bedroom refresh, it's the perfect time to invest. So why not start with the perfect pillow? Here are my top 3 recommendations.

1. Coop EdenCool+ Adjustable Pillow: from $139 $111.20 at Coop Home Goods

It is true that cooling pillows often come with a hefty price tag. The Coop Edencool+ Adjustable, however, is one of the most affordable cooling pillows in our guide which has further gone down in price now for this year's Presidents' Day. While the fill is crafted from the brand's proprietary Oomph Cool+ cooling gel infused plus shaped memory foam and microfiber blend, a ventilated phase change layer is placed on either side to reduce overheating and add extra firmness. Our tester noted that it effectively regulated the temperature even though she tried it out during the summer (read our full Coop EdenCool+ Adjustable Pillow review for more details). Because of the adjustable loft, this pillow is suitable for all sleeping positions. You can now find it at 20% off which drops the MSRP of a queen Edencool+ from $139 to $111.20 while a king is priced at $127.20 (was $159). Other benefits include a 100-night sleep trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping.

2. Nest Easy Side Sleeper Pillow: from $119 $83.30 at Nest Bedding

Need a dedicated side sleeping pillow? The Nest Bedding Easy Side Sleeper Pillow may be just what you're looking for with its ergonomic curved design. Like the Coop EdenCool+, the Easy Side Sleeper also features an adjustable shredded Certi-PUR certified memory foam fill for customizable comfort and firmness — which means it's suitable for most sleeping styles. Our tester found it performed well in terms of temperature regulation thanks to the breathable high-quality materials and the soft cooling cover making it another great choice for hot sleepers (read the whole Nest Bedding Easy Side Sleeper Pillow review to find out more.) You can now get it at 30% off, which is even better than the Black Friday 25% off deal. This drops the MSRP to $83.30 from $119. It also comes with a 30-night trial, free shipping and 2-year warranty.