Amazon Big Smile Sale 2025: the best 40+ deals on Day 1 of the week-long sale

Bargain shoppers, rejoice. Amazon's first sale of the year is here!

Amazon Big Smile Sale is the online retailer's next best exclusive event in Australia after Prime Day, with the latest event kicking off at 12am AEDT Monday, March 17, up until 11:59pm AEDT Sunday, March 23.

Typically, the Amazon Big Smile Sale is a recurring multi-day shopping event in Australia, with two sales events per year. The second sale often arrives in October, but in 2024, it was replaced with another Prime Day event lasting six days. Amazon must have taken inspiration from last October's sale, as this Big Smile Sale is running for a week — that's a seven-day deals fest!

Unlike its US and UK equivalent, which runs around the same time, Amazon's Big Smile Sale events don't require you to be a Prime member to bag a bargain, as discounts are usually available to everyone. As always, there are Prime member exclusive benefits too, like free and same-day shipping, so if you haven't already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

And much like the other major sales events we cover, we're going to be on deck throughout the entire sale bringing you the best Amazon deals live as they appear. Scroll on to find the best deals on Amazon's own devices, tech, appliances, lifestyle and more.

Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Hub and Blink Outdoor 4 Camera bundle: was AU$478 now AU$290 at Amazon Save AU$188

Score a major saving on this home security bundle from Amazon's own home brands. With the recently released Blink Outdoor 4 camera, you can survey your home in HD live-view and enhanced motion detection. And when paired with the Echo Hub, you can easily monitor your home from inside — and control both devices hands-free with Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024) + cover bundle: was AU$468.90 now AU$428.90 at Amazon Save AU$40

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition doubles the storage of the standard model and features wireless charging. It is available in two shiny colourways: Metallic Jade and Metallic Black. This bundle comes with a plant-based leather cover in black and a wireless charging dock, eliminating the need to plug in your Kindle.

Amazon Echo Hub: was AU$329 now AU$199 at Amazon Save AU$130

Amazon's most recent 8-inch smart display has seen a big upgrade since its previous gen, in that it's now essentially a tablet making it easy to control your smart home devices that work over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the like. Use it to stream video, check your security footage, create routines and more. Now discounted by 40% and the cheapest we have seen it.

Blink Mini 2 Indoor Camera: was AU$69 now AU$52 at Amazon Save AU$17

The Blink Mini 2 is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device. We did see it cheaper during Black Friday, but 25% off is not too bad.

Blink Outdoor 4 Camera: was AU$149 now AU$112 at Amazon Save AU$37

Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally. While the camera was briefly just AU$75 last year, this smaller 25% discount is the best we have seen since.

Ring Floodlight Cam Plus (wired): was AU$299 now AU$209 at Amazon Save AU$90

Looking to bolster your home security? This Ring Floodlight Cam Plus can help you do just that. Plus, it's AU$20 cheaper than last time it was on sale. This wired version means you'll never have to worry about it running out of charge, and it'll automatically notify you of any movement or noise outside of your home. What's more, you can enable two-way talk, and an alert siren and link it to your Ring app for peace of mind.

Ring Indoor Camera 2 (Plug-in): was AU$99 now AU$69 at Amazon Save AU$30

Looking to beef up home security but worried about the cost? The Ring Indoor Camera 2 is 30% off, and while it has been 50% off before, this is still a decent discount. Simply plug it into the nearest wall socket, link it up with the Ring app and you'll have access to sharp 1080p video footage within your home. It even comes with a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which allows you to keep old footage on file — though you will have to pay a subscription fee after the trial is up if you want to keep said videos.

Amazon Echo Auto: was AU$99 now AU$49 at Amazon Save AU$50

Take Alexa on the road with the Echo Auto, which lets you stream your favourite music apps, podcasts and more, hands-free. Featuring a slim design that's easy to place on your dashboard, 5 built-in mics that'll hear you over your tunes, and a fast phone charger, this little device is a road-trip staple — and it's 51% off!

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen, 2024): was AU$169 now AU$99 at Amazon Save AU$70

Save a modest 41% off the newest smart display from Amazon's Echo lineup. The Echo Show 5 is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, looking up recipes and making video calls. You can even link it to other Echo devices to amplify your smart home setup. Available in White, Charcoal and Cloud Blue.

Phones and powerbanks

Anker 735 (NANO 2) 65W Charger: was AU$68 now AU$35.99 at Amazon Save AU$32.01

An excellent option for laptop charging, this 65W charger from Anker is also great for smartphones which support super-fast charging. Best of all, you can charge three devices simultaneously thanks to its 1x USB-A port and 2x USB-C ports. Of course, to get the full 65W transfer rate, you'll have to charge one device at a time. Now at a huge 47% discount.

HMD Skyline (256GB, Neon Pink): was AU$899 now AU$597 at Amazon Save AU$302

You may have heard of HMD's Skyline smartphone — it's the handset you can repair on your own, with the ability to pop off its back so you can replace a cracked screen or other parts with ease. Now, how often the average person will need to do that kind of stuff remains to be seen, but if you're looking for a device for the long haul, the Skyline may be for you. Oh, and it's one of the only Android smartphones which supports Qi 2 wireless charging, which is neat.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G (128GB): was AU$1,098 now AU$787 at Amazon Save AU$311

The most affordable handset in Samsung's Galaxy S24 range is now even more approachable thanks to this exceptional deal. Get access to Samsung's Galaxy AI features and 128GB of storage with this option, now discounted in Graphite, Mint and Blue colourways.

Vrurc T2055 20,000mAh 20W power bank: was AU$49.99 now AU$30.39 at Amazon Save AU$19.60

With a 20,000mAh capacity and 20W power delivery, this option from Vrurc is ideal for those who need to extend their phone's battery life well beyond what it's typically capable of, and who don't want to lug around a bulky bank.

INIU B64 140W 27,000 mAh power bank: was AU$169.99 now AU$101.99 at Amazon Save AU$68 The INIU B64 is a top rated powerbank, and this price is only AU$6 more than the lowest it's ever been. This power bank has up to a massive 140W output for fast charging anything from a phone, to a laptops or portable gaming devices and it can charge three devices at once.

Motorola Moto G85 (128GB, Cobalt Blue): was AU$399 now AU$297 at Amazon Save AU$102

Motorola's budget offerings are known for providing excellent value for money, and while we haven't tested this particular model for ourselves, online user reviews have talked up its performance and photographic prowess.While it is often sold under the RRP, this is the lowest price we have seen yet, and is a good buy for those looking to keep costs down.

Laptops and tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB, Beige): was AU$1,749 now AU$377.68 at Amazon Save AU$1,371.32 With the Galaxy Tab 10 Plus and Galaxy Tab 10 Ultra available since late 2024, the Tab S9 has become much more affordable, and this discount is one of the best we've seen. We really loved its gorgeous display, IP68 rating and included stylus, but the price is a bit too steep to suggest. But now, this discount, brings a great tablet to a very appealing price, slashed by AU$1,300.

HP Chromebook 14: was AU$579 now AU$309 at Amazon Save AU$270

Typically, we don't see a huge variety of Chromebooks in Australia, but the ones that are available suit students or those on a tight budget pretty well. If you're looking for a laptop for some basic browsing and light word processing, this 14-inch Chromebook will get you there, with 64GB of flash storage and 4GB of system memory.

Televisions

Sony A90K OLED TV (42-inch): was AU$1,999 now AU$1,599 at Amazon Save AU$400

If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this Sony A90K is a great option. While it is a few years old now, Sony has yet to debut a suitable replacement for the screen, as it delivers sensational colour reproduction, excellent detail and has great support for gaming too. It's also AU$100 cheaper than on Black Friday.

Audio and wearables

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was AU$349 now AU$199.99 at Amazon Save AU$149.01

A fantastic set of earbuds which are used frequently by this particular writer, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro delivers hi-res 24-bit end-to-end audio support as well as Dolby Atmos, great noise cancellation and IPX7 waterproofing. You'll get around five hours of battery life from the buds alone, though you'll get an additional 18 hours from the provided charging case.

Motorola Moto Buds Plus: was AU$247 now AU$197 at Amazon Save AU$50 Not a the best discount we've seen for the Moto Buds Plus, but still worthy of note if you're after great sound quality, wireless charging and good noise cancellation. Now down to just AU$197 for Big Smile Sale, these little beauties are hard to pass up.

Garmin Forerunner 955 (Whitestone): was AU$999 now AU$499 at Amazon Save AU$500 This Garmin Forerunner watch offers plenty of great fitness features for those keen on a healthy lifestyle. From training readiness to HRV and sleep monitoring, you'll get all the important metrics you need. Battery life isn't too shabby either. Now discounted by a massive AU$500.

Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds (lavender): was AU$199 now AU$119 at Amazon Save AU$80

An affordable alternative to Sony's flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds, the mid-range Sony WF-C700N buds punch well above their weight, with excellent noise cancelling and a bass-heavy sound signature at the forefront. In fact, we gave these impressive buds 4.5 stars in our review, stating that they "deliver flagship performance and features in an attractive package."

Lowest price Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition): was AU$625 now AU$375 at Amazon Save AU$250

Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are one of its finest creations to date, boasting refined audio, terrific ANC and transparency, support for hi-res streaming codecs, and an impressive 60 hours of battery life. While we have seen them a little bit cheaper, this is still a great price.

PC, gaming and peripherals

Nintendo Switch OLED (white): was AU$539 now AU$447.99 at Amazon Save AU$91.01

Sporting a beautiful 7-inch OLED display, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the fanciest Switch you can buy right now, and it's been discounted by AU$91. If you don't already have a Switch console, now's the perfect time to snap one up!

Xbox Series X|S controller: was AU$89.95 now AU$79 at Amazon Save AU$10.95

Often discounted during major sales, the Xbox Series X | S controller is reduced once again. Admittedly not the hugest saving, but still worth taking advantage of if you need an extra controller or two, especially now that they come with Bluetooth compatibility straight out of the box. However, note that this discount is for the Carbon Black colourway only.

NBA 2K25 (PlayStation 5): was AU$109.95 now AU$33.15 at Amazon Save AU$76.80

It's not unusual for 2K's NBA series to drop in price just months after release, and the most recent instalment isn't breaking the trend. It makes a perfect gift or buy for any NBA fan, too. And sure, it's been hovering around the AU$40 mark for a while now, but this extra drop makes it a solid deal if you don't own it already.