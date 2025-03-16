Live
Amazon Big Smile Sale 2025: the best 40+ deals on Day 1 of the week-long sale
Amazon's slashed prices on tech, appliances and more
Bargain shoppers, rejoice. Amazon's first sale of the year is here!
Amazon Big Smile Sale is the online retailer's next best exclusive event in Australia after Prime Day, with the latest event kicking off at 12am AEDT Monday, March 17, up until 11:59pm AEDT Sunday, March 23.
Typically, the Amazon Big Smile Sale is a recurring multi-day shopping event in Australia, with two sales events per year. The second sale often arrives in October, but in 2024, it was replaced with another Prime Day event lasting six days. Amazon must have taken inspiration from last October's sale, as this Big Smile Sale is running for a week — that's a seven-day deals fest!
Unlike its US and UK equivalent, which runs around the same time, Amazon's Big Smile Sale events don't require you to be a Prime member to bag a bargain, as discounts are usually available to everyone. As always, there are Prime member exclusive benefits too, like free and same-day shipping, so if you haven't already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.
And much like the other major sales events we cover, we're going to be on deck throughout the entire sale bringing you the best Amazon deals live as they appear. Scroll on to find the best deals on Amazon's own devices, tech, appliances, lifestyle and more.
Amazon devices
Save AU$188
Score a major saving on this home security bundle from Amazon's own home brands. With the recently released Blink Outdoor 4 camera, you can survey your home in HD live-view and enhanced motion detection. And when paired with the Echo Hub, you can easily monitor your home from inside — and control both devices hands-free with Alexa compatibility.
Save AU$40
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition doubles the storage of the standard model and features wireless charging. It is available in two shiny colourways: Metallic Jade and Metallic Black.
This bundle comes with a plant-based leather cover in black and a wireless charging dock, eliminating the need to plug in your Kindle.
Save AU$130
Amazon's most recent 8-inch smart display has seen a big upgrade since its previous gen, in that it's now essentially a tablet making it easy to control your smart home devices that work over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the like. Use it to stream video, check your security footage, create routines and more. Now discounted by 40% and the cheapest we have seen it.
Save AU$17
The Blink Mini 2 is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device. We did see it cheaper during Black Friday, but 25% off is not too bad.
Save AU$37
Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally. While the camera was briefly just AU$75 last year, this smaller 25% discount is the best we have seen since.
Save AU$90
Looking to bolster your home security? This Ring Floodlight Cam Plus can help you do just that. Plus, it's AU$20 cheaper than last time it was on sale. This wired version means you'll never have to worry about it running out of charge, and it'll automatically notify you of any movement or noise outside of your home. What's more, you can enable two-way talk, and an alert siren and link it to your Ring app for peace of mind.
Save AU$30
Looking to beef up home security but worried about the cost? The Ring Indoor Camera 2 is 30% off, and while it has been 50% off before, this is still a decent discount. Simply plug it into the nearest wall socket, link it up with the Ring app and you'll have access to sharp 1080p video footage within your home. It even comes with a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which allows you to keep old footage on file — though you will have to pay a subscription fee after the trial is up if you want to keep said videos.
Save AU$30
The Echo Dot offers impressive audio quality for a smart speaker. While the 30% off here is not as good as the 50% we have seen before, it's still not bad for a smart speaker that comes with voice control via Alexa, letting you stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders.
It is also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colourways.
Save AU$50
Take Alexa on the road with the Echo Auto, which lets you stream your favourite music apps, podcasts and more, hands-free. Featuring a slim design that's easy to place on your dashboard, 5 built-in mics that'll hear you over your tunes, and a fast phone charger, this little device is a road-trip staple — and it's 51% off!
Save AU$70
Save a modest 41% off the newest smart display from Amazon's Echo lineup. The Echo Show 5 is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, looking up recipes and making video calls. You can even link it to other Echo devices to amplify your smart home setup. Available in White, Charcoal and Cloud Blue.
Phones and powerbanks
Save AU$10
Get a nice 33% discount on the Anker 323, a 2 port charger which outputs 20V at up to 33W, which is handy for when you want to fast charge a smartphone and charge your laptop at the same time. Sports both USB-C and USB-A ports, and also available black or white colour options.
Save AU$32.01
An excellent option for laptop charging, this 65W charger from Anker is also great for smartphones which support super-fast charging. Best of all, you can charge three devices simultaneously thanks to its 1x USB-A port and 2x USB-C ports. Of course, to get the full 65W transfer rate, you'll have to charge one device at a time. Now at a huge 47% discount.
Save AU$302
You may have heard of HMD's Skyline smartphone — it's the handset you can repair on your own, with the ability to pop off its back so you can replace a cracked screen or other parts with ease. Now, how often the average person will need to do that kind of stuff remains to be seen, but if you're looking for a device for the long haul, the Skyline may be for you. Oh, and it's one of the only Android smartphones which supports Qi 2 wireless charging, which is neat.
Save AU$311
The most affordable handset in Samsung's Galaxy S24 range is now even more approachable thanks to this exceptional deal. Get access to Samsung's Galaxy AI features and 128GB of storage with this option, now discounted in Graphite, Mint and Blue colourways.
Save AU$186.01
Want that Samsung feel and quality without paying thousands of dollars? The Galaxy A55 provides just that. In our review, we described the Galaxy A55 as "beautifully balanced and budget-friendly", and it's even more affordable now thanks to this great discount. Enjoy a great camera and terrific battery life.
Save AU$19.60
With a 20,000mAh capacity and 20W power delivery, this option from Vrurc is ideal for those who need to extend their phone's battery life well beyond what it's typically capable of, and who don't want to lug around a bulky bank.
Save AU$68
The INIU B64 is a top rated powerbank, and this price is only AU$6 more than the lowest it's ever been. This power bank has up to a massive 140W output for fast charging anything from a phone, to a laptops or portable gaming devices and it can charge three devices at once.
Save AU$102
Motorola's budget offerings are known for providing excellent value for money, and while we haven't tested this particular model for ourselves, online user reviews have talked up its performance and photographic prowess.While it is often sold under the RRP, this is the lowest price we have seen yet, and is a good buy for those looking to keep costs down.
Laptops and tablets
Save AU$1,371.32
With the Galaxy Tab 10 Plus and Galaxy Tab 10 Ultra available since late 2024, the Tab S9 has become much more affordable, and this discount is one of the best we've seen. We really loved its gorgeous display, IP68 rating and included stylus, but the price is a bit too steep to suggest. But now, this discount, brings a great tablet to a very appealing price, slashed by AU$1,300.
Save AU$501
With a 1920 x 1200 OLED display, 400-nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour, this Yoga Slim 7 model with 16GB RAM and 512GB HDD is a good buy for a productivity-focused machine. We also like its elegant lightweight design and efficiency.
Save AU$250
Knocking a nice 25=3% off RRP, this Dell deal is worth a steal. With Intel Iris graphics, Intel i5 processor and 120Hz display, this Inspiron 15 is great for work or study on the go, and now, it's under AU$850!
Save AU$270
Typically, we don't see a huge variety of Chromebooks in Australia, but the ones that are available suit students or those on a tight budget pretty well. If you're looking for a laptop for some basic browsing and light word processing, this 14-inch Chromebook will get you there, with 64GB of flash storage and 4GB of system memory.
Televisions
Save AU$400
If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this Sony A90K is a great option. While it is a few years old now, Sony has yet to debut a suitable replacement for the screen, as it delivers sensational colour reproduction, excellent detail and has great support for gaming too. It's also AU$100 cheaper than on Black Friday.
Audio and wearables
Save AU$149.01
A fantastic set of earbuds which are used frequently by this particular writer, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro delivers hi-res 24-bit end-to-end audio support as well as Dolby Atmos, great noise cancellation and IPX7 waterproofing. You'll get around five hours of battery life from the buds alone, though you'll get an additional 18 hours from the provided charging case.
Save AU$60.01
These cheap buds pack a mighty punch. The EarFun Air Pro 3s deliver decent noise cancellation, premium sound quality and an impressive 45-hour battery life with the charging case.
Save AU$50
Not a the best discount we've seen for the Moto Buds Plus, but still worthy of note if you're after great sound quality, wireless charging and good noise cancellation. Now down to just AU$197 for Big Smile Sale, these little beauties are hard to pass up.
Save AU$500
This Garmin Forerunner watch offers plenty of great fitness features for those keen on a healthy lifestyle. From training readiness to HRV and sleep monitoring, you'll get all the important metrics you need. Battery life isn't too shabby either. Now discounted by a massive AU$500.
Save AU$80
An affordable alternative to Sony's flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds, the mid-range Sony WF-C700N buds punch well above their weight, with excellent noise cancelling and a bass-heavy sound signature at the forefront. In fact, we gave these impressive buds 4.5 stars in our review, stating that they "deliver flagship performance and features in an attractive package."
Save AU$250
Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are one of its finest creations to date, boasting refined audio, terrific ANC and transparency, support for hi-res streaming codecs, and an impressive 60 hours of battery life. While we have seen them a little bit cheaper, this is still a great price.
PC, gaming and peripherals
Save AU$23.05
Here's a nice AU$23 saving on Logitech's cutesy wireless mouse, in the Mist Sand colourway. Weighing only 82 grams and offering up to two years' battery life (via a single AAA battery), the POP mouse can connect to your computer via Bluetooth.
Also available in Heartbreaker Rose.
Save AU$91.01
Sporting a beautiful 7-inch OLED display, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the fanciest Switch you can buy right now, and it's been discounted by AU$91. If you don't already have a Switch console, now's the perfect time to snap one up!
Save AU$10.95
Often discounted during major sales, the Xbox Series X | S controller is reduced once again. Admittedly not the hugest saving, but still worth taking advantage of if you need an extra controller or two, especially now that they come with Bluetooth compatibility straight out of the box.
However, note that this discount is for the Carbon Black colourway only.
Save AU$76.80
It's not unusual for 2K's NBA series to drop in price just months after release, and the most recent instalment isn't breaking the trend. It makes a perfect gift or buy for any NBA fan, too. And sure, it's been hovering around the AU$40 mark for a while now, but this extra drop makes it a solid deal if you don't own it already.
Save AU$45.59
While this remake only released a few weeks ago, this 46% discount is very generous, and the cheapest we have seen. It's a fun platformer with a lot of Disney charm, perfect for fans young and old.
Save AU$35.30
Chances are you already own this game, but if you haven't played the remastered PS5 version, this might be a good opportunity to play through it again before GTA6 arrives. This is a seriously good price for one of the greatest games of all time. Wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos as three of the most colourful characters to ever lead a blockbuster game.