Looking to cancel NFL Sunday Ticket? Here’s what you can do

If you have NFL Sunday Ticket , hopefully, you’re having as good a time with it as I am. I tried it out for an entire Sunday of football and I can safely say that it’s the best way to watch NFL live streams . But if you’re not having a great time, you may be looking into how to cancel NFL Sunday Ticket.

Unfortunately, we have some bad news — you can’t. At least, you can’t cancel NFL Sunday Ticket unless you’re still in a seven-day free trial . Otherwise, you’re stuck with it for the rest of the 2023-24 NFL season.

However, you can stop yourself before you’re automatically billed for the 2024-25 NFL season. According to Google , which owns YouTube, anyone who signed up for NFL Sunday Ticket after July 10, 2023 is enrolled in automatic renewals for Sunday Ticket. Even if you’re happy with Sunday Ticket, you still might want to cancel your automatic renewal just to be safe.

Here’s how to cancel your NFL Sunday Ticket free trial and how to cancel NFL Sunday Ticket automatic renewals.

How to cancel your NFL Sunday Ticket free trial

If you’re thinking about canceling your NFL Sunday Ticket free trial, you'd better think fast. The free trial offered by YouTube and YouTube TV only lasts for seven days. After that, you’re automatically billed for the whole season — no refunds.

If you signed up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube, go to your Paid Memberships page to cancel your free trial. If you signed up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV, go to your Account Subscriptions settings page to cancel your free trial.

How to cancel your NFL Sunday Ticket automatic renewal

If you don’t want to be stuck with paying for NFL Sunday Ticket next season automatically, we’ve got you covered. Even if you’re like me and love Sunday Ticket so far this season, you still might not want to be set up to automatically pay hundreds of dollars on August 6, 2024.

One important note — these instructions are specific to canceling if you subscribed to NFL Sunday Ticket as an add-on to your YouTube TV subscription rather than a standalone YouTube Primetime Channels subscription. If you have a Sunday Ticket subscription through YouTube channels, you should be able to cancel automatic renewals through your paid memberships page.

1. Go to YouTube TV (Image: © Future) To cancel your NFL Sunday Ticket automatic renewal, you need to open YouTube TV on your device or web browser.

2. Open Settings (Image: © Future) Once you have YouTube TV open, tap or click your profile icon, then tap or click Settings.

3. Click Manage your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription (Image: © Future) Now you should be in your Membership settings menu for YouTube TV. To manage your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription so you can turn off automatic renewal, click Manage in the row associated with your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

4. Cancel your NFL Sunday Ticket automatic renewal (Image: © Future) Once you click Manage, you should see an option to Cancel next to the section “Next season automatically renews.” Click cancel.

This will open a message that asks if you want to “Cancel for upcoming seasons.” Click Yes, cancel.

If this action is successful a message will pop up saying your subscription was canceled (you still have access for this season) and the Membership settings page will say that your Membership ends Aug 6, 2024.

And that’s it! Once you’ve completed these steps you should no longer be set up for automatic renewal and you won’t be automatically billed for NFL Sunday Ticket going forward. If you want to turn automatic renewal back on, just follow these steps and you’ll have the option to turn your automatic renewal back on for next season.