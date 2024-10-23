This early Black Friday deal sees one of Dyson's top handsticks get a massive 46% discount

Black Friday 2024 is rapidly approaching, and we're already seeing some exceptional discounts in the lead up to the year's biggest sales event. One of the best deals we've spotted so far can be found over on Amazon AU, and sees one of Dyson's most popular handsticks reduced by a whopping 46%.

Right now, the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum cleaner has had its price slashed from AU$1,099 to just AU$589 — that's an incredible AU$510 off the RRP!

Of course, this isn't the lowest price we've seen on this particular product — the Cyclone V10 was discounted to AU$498 on Dyson's eBay store back in May, though that deal required a coupon code which has long since expired.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 deal below includes the vacuum, a Motorbar cleaner head, a combination tool, a crevice tool and a docking station.

Dyson Cyclone V10: was AU$1,099 now AU$589 (save AU$510) Providing 60 minutes of fade-free suction, the Dyson V10 is a powerful cordless vacuum with a 'point and shoot' hygienic bin, making it easier to empty. Once again, Dyson's de-tangling motorbar cleaner head is included, and you also get three power modes, making the V10 ideal for all (dry) vacuuming situations. If you want to buy directly from Dyson, the Cyclone V10 is AU$599 for the exact same configuration.

The Dyson V10 was a revolutionary model for the British brand – it was the first Dyson to come with the now-common 'point and shoot' bin, which is said to be more hygienic than the old drop-down barrel design on previous models, and has since been adopted by other brands as well.

And while you'll get up to 60 minutes of runtime, note that this is with the non-motorised attachments, so expect a little less when using the Digital Motorbar on your floor. That said, it won't be too much less than that as Dyson promises that the vacuum optimises battery life to push it to the limits. Even at 55 minutes, that more than enough to clean up a two-bedroom home.

Importantly, the Motorobar has been designed to deal effectively with hair and fur, minimising tangles and, thus, reducing the maintenance needed on the machine itself.

While the price on this particular model may drop down even further once Black Friday officially kicks off on November 29, we think this is still an excellent deal and well worth getting now if you're in the market for new vacuum cleaner.