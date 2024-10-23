It's International Crocs Day — here are 7 pairs worth crockin' out in

With the warmer weather fast approaching, there's never been a better time to pick up your next pair of sandals or clogs. But one footwear brand is arguably a step above the rest in both these areas, with a cult-like fanbase in tow.

Today (October 23) is International Crocs Day and in honour of its main event, Crocs has slashed up to 50% off selected styles on its website and Amazon storefront. There's even an additional 20% off sale items if you buy two pairs using the code CROCDAY. But what's even more exciting is that you can stack these offers and score up to 70% off! What a ripper deal.

With prices discounted across a range of sandals, slides, shoes and clogs, the options for your next pair of Crocs shoes are endless. And if you want to jump on the Jibbitz (Crocs’ version of charms) bandwagon, you can pick some up for half price too!

To help you get in the croc-stomping mood, we've rounded up seven of our favourite pairs worth snapping up for Crocs Day. Crocs has a complete list of discounted styles on its website and Amazon storefront, but you better get in quick — these styles are only available while stocks last.

Best Crocs Day Deals

Crocs Classic Clogs | AU$79.99 from AU$63.99 at Crocs

Save AU$16

It's only right to start this roundup with a classic! Knocking up to 20% off, these clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for almost every activity. And without these sandals, we wouldn't know what Jibbitz are and their ability to personalise any pair of Crocs to your liking. During the Crocs Day sale, you'll even score a free pack of Jibbitz when you purchase a pair of Classic Clogs. What a win.

Crocs Classic Platform Clogs | AU$99.99 AU$54 on Amazon

Save AU$45.99

Classic Clogs, but elevated. With a massive 46% off, you can take a step above the rest in the platform version of the classic sandals. Available in a range of sizes and colourways on the same listing. The platform clogs are also discounted on the Crocs website to just AU$79.99, but this Amazon price is hard to beat and offers more colourways than Crocs direct.

Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs | AU$84.99 AU$50 on Amazon

Save AU$34.99

Are sparkles more your style? Then you can't go past the glittery edition of the classic clog, discounted by 41% on Amazon. Offering the same backstrap support and comfy, versatile fit, you'll love this fun take on these shoes. Available in lots of sparkly colourways and sizes on the same listing.

Crocs Echo Clog | AU$129.99 AU$64.99 at Crocs

Save AU$65

With a whopping 4.5 stars from customer reviews, this funky take on the classic clogs are worth a mention. These shoes feature a fully moulded Croslite upper and foundation, which gives them a streetwear aesthetic. Like other clogs, they're totally waterproof, easy to wear and come with a supportive back strap.

Crocs Cozzzy Classic Sandal | AU$94.99 AU$65.99 at Crocs

Save AU$29

These soft and fuzzy-lined sandals are ideal for everyday wear and double as the perfect pair of slippers during colder months. Slashed by 31%, there are many great and fun colours to choose from for this price, including black, white and blue calcite.