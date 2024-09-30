Massive Amazon sale ahead of Prime Day — 15 deals I’m shopping now on Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks and more

Prime Big Deal Days are so close we can almost taste the savings! However, if you're in the market for some Amazon hardware, you don't have to wait until Prime Day to shop unbelievable deals.

Devices like Echo Dots, Echo Shows and Fire TV Sticks are currently up to 60% off at Amazon. Right now, you can get one of the best streaming devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, for $34 at Amazon. Plus, the brand-new Amazon Echo Spot 2024 is now $44, a whopping 44% off its original price.

There's no telling how long these deals will last — and it's unlikely that the prices will drop any lower for actual Prime Day. You should keep scrolling and jump on these Amazon hardware deals ASAP.

Amazon Smart Speakers

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Echo Pop Kids: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

This edition of the Echo Pop comes with parental controls and six months of Amazon Kids Plus. Little ones can enjoy child-friendly music, audiobooks, Alexa skills and more. The Echo Pop Kids comes in Disney Princess and Marvel designs.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) is adorned with an owl or dragon design but has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.

Echo Spot 2024: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering an excellent middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has crashed to $49. This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Not only is it an Alexa smart speaker that can control other smart home devices by using your voice, but it's also a mesh Wi-Fi extender and can upgrade your TV's audio experience with an Alexa home theater sound experience.

Echo Dot Bundle Jack Skellington Shell preorder: was $89 now $62 @ Amazon

You don't want to miss this limited edition Echo Dot that features a Jack Skellington shell from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi. Plus, the mouth on Jack Skellington's face lights up with the light ring from your Echo Dot. This spooky and festive item won't be available until October 8, but you can preorder it today and get 30% off!

Amazon Smart Displays

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams many features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $49.

Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd Gen): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The Kids edition of the Echo Show 5 includes 1 year of Amazon Kids Plus, a subscription service that provides access to kid-friendly shows, books, music and more. You can also use parental controls to manage how your children use the device. Otherwise, the Echo Show 5 Kids is a great smart display that lets you make video calls to approved contacts, get help with homework, watch videos and more.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $84 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179 now $124 @ Amazon

Since its launch, Amazon has sold its Echo Hub for $179. So we're naturally excited to see its price drop to $124. If you own smart home devices and don't have a control panel to control them, this is the deal for you. In our Amazon Echo Hub review we said the Editor's Choice device puts every aspect of your smart home at your fingertips with the ability to connect to thousands of devices effortlessly.

Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range. While you miss out on 4K Ultra HD support, it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review, we said this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt-cheap option for an older TV.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's suitable for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review, we called it a good streaming option, especially when it is on sale.