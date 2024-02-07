Amazon's Presidents' Day preview sale just went live — 15 deals I recommend

Amazon's Presidents' Day preview sale just went live. The sitewide sale is offering big discounts on everything from PS5 bundles to our favorite noise-cancelling headphones. As expected, there are also a handful of solid deals on Amazon's own line of Alexa-powered hardware.

I've been covering Presidents' Day sales for over 15 years. Below I'm rounding up the best Amazon deals on gear Tom's Guide editors have reviewed and recommend. I'll also make some personal recommendations based on items I own. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide on the best early Amazon Presidents Day sales.

Amazon Presidents' Day preview sale

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

From winter jackets to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's, and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a winter sale with similar prices on different styles.

Echo Dot w/ Sengled Smart Bulb: deals from $24 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering a free Sengled Smart Bulb with select Echo devices. After discount, deals start from $24. We recommend the Echo Dot with Clock w/ Bulb for $39 (pictured) as it packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $38 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.

Smart TV sale: deals from $74 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Note that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made.

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $71 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 6-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its compact size fits neatly into most countertops. This is a new all-time price low for this air fryer.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $319 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Although it was $20 less earlier in a 24-hour flash sale, this is the second-best price we've ever seen.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

