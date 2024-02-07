Amazon's Presidents' Day preview sale just went live — 15 deals I recommend
Apple gear, headphones, and 4K TVs are now on sale
Amazon's Presidents' Day preview sale just went live. The sitewide sale is offering big discounts on everything from PS5 bundles to our favorite noise-cancelling headphones. As expected, there are also a handful of solid deals on Amazon's own line of Alexa-powered hardware.
I've been covering Presidents' Day sales for over 15 years. Below I'm rounding up the best Amazon deals on gear Tom's Guide editors have reviewed and recommend. I'll also make some personal recommendations based on items I own. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide on the best early Amazon Presidents Day sales.
Amazon Presidents' Day preview sale
Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
From winter jackets to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's, and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a winter sale with similar prices on different styles.
Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas
Lunar New Year sale: deals from $16 @ Amazon
The Lunar New Year falls on February 10 and Amazon is celebrating with discounts on wide variety of tees, hoodies, and sweatshirts. The deals include brands like Sanrio, Disney, Mademark, and more. Pictured is the Hello Kitty Lunar New Year T-Shirt for $16. Note that Target has a similar sale on plates, red envelopes, and more.
Price check: deals from $3 @ Target
Echo Dot w/ Sengled Smart Bulb: deals from $24 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering a free Sengled Smart Bulb with select Echo devices. After discount, deals start from $24. We recommend the Echo Dot with Clock w/ Bulb for $39 (pictured) as it packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy.
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Price check: $34 @ Target
JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $38 @ Amazon
IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy
Smart TV sale: deals from $74 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Note that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.
Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy | from $98 @ Walmart
Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $89 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made.
Price check: $89 @ Best Buy
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $71 @ Amazon
Lowest price! This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 6-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its compact size fits neatly into most countertops. This is a new all-time price low for this air fryer.
Price check: $99 @ Walmart
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these were "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but if you just want a great pair of ANC-dedicated 'phones, these are perfect.
Price check: $249 @ Walmart | $249 @ Best Buy
TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $319 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.
Price check: $348 @ Walmart | $319 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 @ Amazon
The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life, (or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled). We rank these as the best headphones on the market overall.
Price check: $328 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Although it was $20 less earlier in a 24-hour flash sale, this is the second-best price we've ever seen.
Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy
Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy
Galaxy S24: for $799 @ Amazon
Free $50 eGift card! Amazon is one of the best retailers for unlocked S24 deals. Currently, when you purchase your Galaxy S24 at Amazon, you'll get a free $50 egift card via coupon code "ZY75VXDFCFWM". It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera. Note that the S24 Plus comes with a free $150 gift card and the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a free $200 gift card. All offers end February 12 at 2:59 a.m. (ET).
Price check: $50 GC @ Best Buy | from $249 w/ trade @ Samsung
Amazon 75" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $969 @ Amazon
Unlike its predecessor, which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
