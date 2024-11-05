Act fast! MacBook Air M2 just crashed to $799 in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is getting closer and closer, and we're already seeing incredible Black Friday MacBook deals from many retailers. While not as powerful as the MacBook Pro line, the MacBook Air is the best lightweight laptop capable of handling most users' day-to-day needs. You can now snag a significant discount on the MacBook Air M2.

You can get the MacBook Air M2 for just $799 at Amazon. That's $200 off its usual retail price of $999 and tied for one of the lowest prices we've seen on this model. It's worth noting that this particular discount only applies to the Starlight colorway. Initially, this deal was available on the Silver colorway, but it's already sold out. So you should snag this MacBook deal before it's gone.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

This deal covers the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While it has since been surpassed by the MacBook Air M3, the M2 version is still a top-tier laptop capable of handling your everyday computing tasks with ease. Plus, it's powerful enough to handle Apple's suite of AI-powered Apple Intelligence features. If you need portable productivity, here's where you'll find it.

In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this lightweight machine 4.5 out of 5 stars, calling it the "best laptop for most people based on our testing" at the time. From a design perspective, there's a whole lot to love about this Air. First and foremost, it weighs a measly 2.7 pounds, which makes it ideal for throwing into a backpack as you head to the library or next class. The fact it's just 0.44 inches wide is a similarly impressive piece of engineering.

Other highlights include a crisp 2560 x 1664 resolution Retina display that's bright and colorful, even in direct sunlight. When we put it through its paces in our lab, it produced a more than respectable peak brightness of 495 nits. Its panel is also super-sharp, with a 2K screen (2560 x 1664), making it great for watching all the best streaming services.

So, if you're looking for a new lightweight laptop, there aren't many better options out there.