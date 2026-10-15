Fall is the perfect time to plan a camping getaway — temperatures are still mild, the air is crisp and the foliage is stunning. But before you pack up and hit the trails, your camping gear might be due for a little refresh. The good news? We’ve got just the brand to help you gear up for the season: Coleman!

Coleman is a go-to brand for outdoor enthusiasts and luckily, Amazon is currently knocking up to 40% off Coleman camping gear for fall. Whether it’s a weekend getaway at the campground or a backcountry adventure, you can shop cozy sleeping bags, outdoor cooking essentials, tents, coolers and more starting at just $17.

We don't know how long this rare Coleman sale will last, so I recommend happy campers and outdoor enthusiasts hop on these unbeatable Coleman deals ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite picks.

Best Coleman Camping Deals

Coleman LED Flashlight: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Need an affordable flashlight you can rely on? This Coleman flashlight lasts up to 200 hours on low or 1 hour on high. It's water resistant-properties make it perfect for camping or hiking. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Chiller Soft Coolers: was $32 now $24 at Amazon This portable cooler is ideal for toting along food and beverages on your daily hiking excursions, trips to the beach or just keeping your drinks cold at the campground. It will retain ice for 12 hours and you don't need to worry about spills thanks to its leakproof design. The cooler also features an adjustable padded sling strap and padded side handles for easy transporting to the top of the mountain. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Cookout 12-Piece BBQ Grill Tool Kit: was $46 now $34 at Amazon Grill like a pro in no time with this 12-piece stainless steel grilling tool set that is durable and heavy-duty enough for outdoor use. You'll get all the tools you need to cook up a delicious meal in the great outdoors — and a carrying case that will hold it all. You'll also get plenty of use out of the kit whether you're barbecuing in the backyard or you're cooking up dinner on the campsite. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Flatlands 30/40/50°F Sleeping Bag: was $58 now $43 at Amazon Perfect for fall weather, you'll stay warm and cozy in temperatures as low as 30°F with this sleeping bag. It features a Thermolock draft tube along the zipper that keeps body heat from escaping. Packing it up is simple thanks to its fasteners that will help keep it straight while you roll it up and the fact that you don't need to tie or knot it to keep it secure. It's also machine washable which is a huge plus. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad: was $69 now $48 at Amazon Kiss sleeping on the cold hard ground goodbye. This lightweight, super-packable camping pad gives you just enough cushioning for a quality night’s sleep without weighing down your gear pack. Simply undo the pad’s two compression straps, roll it out, watch it self-inflate, close the air valve and good night! Read more Read less ▼

Coleman 24-Piece Enamel Dinnerware Set: was $64 now $54 at Amazon This outdoor dinnerware set is perfect for outdoor dining while camping or having a picnic. It features plates, bowls, mugs and silverware in a timeless red speckled design. The compact and portable set is ideal to bring along on your next adventure. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Outdoor Compact Folding Table: was $73 now $64 at Amazon Whether you're play cards or enjoying a meal, this folding table is sure to come in handy while you're camping. It features a snap-together design that makes setting up and breaking down super easy. Plus, it's compact and comes with a carry bag for easy storing or carrying. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Big-N-Tall Quad Chair: was $64 now $54 at Amazon There's nothing like sitting back and relaxing by the campfire in a comfortable chair — especially one that has an oversized seat and large feet to prevent tipping. This portable folding chair will hold your drinks and its water-resistant sleeve protects phones and other electronic devices from the elements. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent: was $117 now $85 at Amazon Despite its affordable price, Coleman assures that this four-person tent blocks wind and rain and is easy to set up. Plus, it has an e-port, so you don't have to go without home comforts like electricity inside your tent. Shoppers on Amazon also love it, as it boasts a strong 4.6-star rating based on over 17,000 reviews. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler: was $124 now $96 at Amazon Whether you're heading to the campground or the tailgate, this 100 qt cooler is sure to come in handy. It's insulated for multi-day ice retention and can hold up to 80 cans and 50 pounds of ice. It's also equipped with heavy-duty wheels and an easy-tow handle, so you can simply bring it where it needs to go. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Weatherproof Bench: was $174 now $123 at Amazon This lightweight and portable bench only weighs 8 pounds but it can miraculously hold up to 450 pounds. The sturdy bench is the perfect two-seater for relaxing by the campfire with a loved one. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman XL Collapsible Wagon: was $179 now $134 at Amazon Getting all your gear to the campground is half the battle (probably more, if we’re being honest.) The Coleman XL Collapsible Wagon is the best cart for wheeling your coolers, chairs, tents and more across rough terrain. It holds up to 400 pounds and folds up for practical storage. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty 45qt: was $199 now $149 at Amazon The Coleman Pro 45qt is designed to be 30% lighter than other coolers of the same capacity, meaning you'll be able to carry your fully loaded cooler more easily. The cooler holds up to 74 cans without ice and stays cold for up to 4 days thanks to its fully insulated lid and body. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Cascade 328 3-Burner Camping Stove: was $259 now $194 at Amazon Cook up your campfire favorites on this camping stove featuring three burners that evenly radiate heat for precise cooking and temperature control. You don't even need a match to ignite it — simply push the start button to get cooking. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind or you can fold them down to use as side tables. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Camping Cot (Twin): was $234 now $171 at Amazon Camping doesn't always have to mean you won't get a good night's sleep! For instance, this camping cot is essentially a twin size bed. It's portable, comfortable and supportive. It quickly inflates with a 4D battery pump and even has an integrated side table with a cup holder for convenience. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Coleman Roadtrip 225: was $364 now $259 at Amazon Need a portable grill that's ready to hit the road? This Coleman grill is over $100 off on Amazon. Ideal for camping, tailgating and roadtrips, the versatile appliance has quick-fold legs and wheels, as well as an easy setup and tear-down. It's perfect to bring along on any outdoor adventure. Read more Read less ▼