Hurry! Snag the Keurig K-Classic for nearly 50% off on Amazon

With so many fancy, intricate coffee makers on the market, sometimes we just need a little simplicity in our lives. Fortunately, Keurig coffee makers specialize in just that, thanks to their single-serve K-cup pods — especially one of the original machines, The Keurig K-Classic.

A timeless favorite for coffee lovers, the Keurig K-Classic is on ale for $79 at Amazon. That's 50% off and a no-brainer at this price point. While it might not be the newest or shiniest item on the coffee-making market, it will certainly get the job done with no fuss. Plus, with 81,124 5-star ratings on Amazon, it's clearly doing something right!

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Enjoy fresh coffee at home without breaking the bank with Keurig's classic, best-selling pod coffee maker. Thanks to Amazon's current deal, you're saving $70 on the reliable and straightforward machine. It's the perfect fit if you're looking for a no-frills way to drink coffee. It also boasts a massive range of coffee brands available in K-Cup pods. This model pours out an 6-, 8- or 10-ounce cup at the press of a button.

Price check: $99 @ Keurig

The Keurig K-Classic is considered a "perennial best-seller," thanks to its simple design that makes brewing a cup of joe a total breeze! All you have to do is fill up the water reservoir, which holds up to 48 ounces, choose which size cup you'd like (6-, 8- or 10-ounce cup) and press the brew button. You'll have a fresh, delicious cup of coffee in under a minute!

Whether you like your coffee strong, mild, decaf, or flavored, you can brew all of your favorites with the Keurig K-Classic. There are hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties from all of the brands you love, including Green Mountain Coffee, Starbucks, and Lipton. And if you're not a coffee drinker, there are tons of tea, hot cocoa and other options.

All in all, this Keurig K-Classic deal at Amazon proves that sticking with the basics can be the best way to go. And when you add in the low price tag, you really can't beat this deal!