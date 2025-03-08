I’ve ruined my hair with 3 years of perms — but the new Dyson Airwrap ID saved my locks

A couple of days ago, I got my hands on the Dyson Airwrap ID for the first time. I missed out on the original Dyson Airwrap back in 2018, as I was a poor university student who spent all her money on pink hair dye.

Now, I'm a tech journalist, which means trying out the new Airwrap ID is literally my job!

What a dream, right? I know, I can't quite believe my luck either. Especially when it's one of the best hair stylers in the world. And it couldn't have come at a better time — I'm currently trying to grow out a perm.

I've spent the past three and a bit years destroying my hair with chemicals, and it's finally time to wave goodbye to the perm I've gotten so accustomed to. Luckily for me, the Dyson Airwrap ID has already made that process so much easier.

I haven't finished my testing by any means — but I wanted to share my y first impressions ahead of my full review.

Dyson Airwrap ID: $599 at Amazon The Dyson Airwrap ID is an AI-enabled smart styler that connects to your phone and teaches you how to use it. My first impressions are that it's simply fantastic at taming frizz and getting that sleek blowout, even for beginners.

Goodbye flyaways

I've tried to grow out my perm before, which lasted about two months before I caved and simply got another perm. The main issue is flyaways. Perming is a drastic chemical alteration which damages the hair at a molecular level, which (in my case) results in untamable frizz if you try to blow-dry it straight.

I could only wear my hair curly or frizzy — no in between — until a few days ago. I was so excited to use the Airwrap ID that I washed my hair two days before wash day (other curly girls will appreciate that dedication).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I used the hair dryer attachment, pictured above, to dry my hair about 80%. Then I used the smoothing brush attachment to tame all the flyaways before switching to the round brush attachment to create that '90s blowout style I'm seeing everywhere at the moment.

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

Although my hair doesn't quite look as sleek and healthy as I'd want it to, that's not a Dyson Airwrap ID issue — that's a me-damaging-my-hair-for-three-years-straight issue.

Who looks forward to wash day?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I used to dread washing my hair. When I was styling my hair curly, I diffused my hair upside-down, which hurt my neck to no end. Now I'm testing the Airwrap, I'm actually looking forward to my next wash day.

Obviously I'm only excited so I can play with the Airwrap. I've tested out the '90s blowout style, so next I'm going to give the conical barrel a go.

Dyson has instructions on the MyDyson app, so I'm going to follow them exactly and see what my perm-damaged locks can do. I'm not expecting perfection, as it's near-impossible to achieve gorgeous styles on hair as damaged as mine, but I'm still raring to go.

(Image credit: Future / Dyson)

Damage control

Of course, the Airwrap ID isn't magic — it can't enchant my hair into fixing its damage after years of abuse. But so far, I'm absolutely shocked at just how good the styler is at making my hair look like it doesn't want to fall out.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As you can see in the picture above, my permed hair is quite dry, frizzy and fine. We all know that heat styling is one of the worst things you can do to hair, so I'm thankful that my hair doesn't have to suffer more than it already is.

Dyson Airwrap ID: Outlook

After I've thoroughly tested the Dyson Airwrap ID, I'll write a comprehensive review, which you'll be able to read here on Tom's Guide. But my first impressions? I'm a Dyson girlie now.