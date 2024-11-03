3 interior mistakes that will make your room feel ‘cold’, according to a designer

As the temperatures drop outside, you’ll want to make sure your homes stay warm and cozy. But if you still feel the chill or find yourself wrapping up in extra layers, you might need to take a closer look at your interior design.

According to experts, you could be making some interior mistakes that will make your room feel "cold". In fact, there are some quick and inexpensive ways you could add instant warmth in your home — without turning up the heat.

What’s more, these will save you money on your heating bills , and also spruce your home style — just in time for the holidays! So, if you want to add warmth to any room, avoid these interior design mistakes that are making your home feel ‘cold’, according to an expert.

1. Cold flooring

Living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have bare, hard floors throughout your home, it can often feel chilly to walk around — especially during winter. By simply adding thick, plush rugs to the floor, this will work magic to insulate the room and help reduce heat loss.

“Without soft furnishings, some hardwood and tile floorings can make a space feel colder but with the right furnishings and accessories, they can make a bold and contemporary flooring choice,” agrees Molly Woodward-Moor, interior designer, and creative director at Stone Superstore.

Using tiles in your bedroom is a great option for those looking for longevity as they are extremely hard-wearing and resistant to scratches – so great if you have pets. Having a bold flooring choice in bedroom areas can introduce a valuable layer of texture to neutral wall palettes. Explore geometric patterns for a contemporary touch and balance their sharpness with complementary soft furnishings, rugs and accessories.”

There are plenty of different types, styles and sizes of rug to choose for your room. Before buying, always check the dimensions first, as you don’t want an oversized rug that will overwhelm the space, or an undersized one. And if you do want to add instant warmth, try a faux sheepskin rug like this Noahas White Faux Fur Rug ($26, Amazon). It's not only fluffy and super soft, but it makes a stylish addition to any room. More importantly, your feet will be grateful for having a nice, warm surface to sink into!

Just be sure you maintain it and know how to clean a rug and make it look brand new.

2. Lack of warm textures

Soft furnishings on sofa (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another interior mistake that will make your room feel cold are lack of textures and soft furnishings. You can make your home feel instantly warmer with heavy blankets, toasty throws, oversized cushions and even heavy-duty curtains. In particular, if you layer different types of fabrics, these can keep you cozy as well as look stylish.

“Minimalism in interiors has been a huge trend over the years, however removing too much from a space or failing to incorporate varied textures can lead it to feel bare and uninviting,” states Woodward-Moor. “Textural layering is an important process used in interior design when it comes to making a space feel warm and homely, by introducing soft textures such as chunky throws, large rugs, and plenty of plush cushions within a bedroom or living area. Not only does this method of layering make a space look visually cosy, but it also increases the insulation of a space by physically retaining heat.

Additionally, this should be extended through to the kitchen. Look for ways to add textural layering as a way of adding depth and character into your kitchen. This could be a couple of cushions on your dining bench, a runner on the kitchen table, a rug or two, or a subtle roman blind on the window. Introducing textures and materials where possible will soften the hard, linear feel of a kitchen, offering a gentler, warmer visual impact.”

3. Bare white walls

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For those who prefer to have minimalist, bare white walls, you might be making your home feel cold in the process. According to experts, hanging wall art or even mirrors are great design tips to bring warmth into a room.

“Many people are hesitant to add color to their space, but avoiding doing so could create a cold and uninviting atmosphere,” says Woodward-Moor. “An empty wall can be a missed opportunity. Artwork or framed photos are a simple way to introduce warm colors and added texture into a room, especially if your space is painted in a neutral or cool toned color.

Mirrors also work great in a living room as they can bounce light around to make it feel both warmer and brighter. Alternatively, if this is not your style, you may want to consider a half-split wall of paint colors or wallpaper. These visual elements break up large wall space, which will help to make your space feel cozy and considered - without it the space may appear visually unbalanced with a lack of character.”

