I stopped ants from taking over my countertop by removing this one kitchen item

When it comes to common household pests, there’s nothing more frustrating than seeing an army of ants invading your spaces. That was precisely the case when I’d recently noticed small brown ants trailing across my kitchen countertop and making their way into every tiny crack and crevice.

And while I’d tried all sorts of DIY methods to eliminate ants — ranging from white vinegar and lavender essential oil to citrus peels — I’d be dismayed each time I’d spot the rogue few lingering on my countertop. To make matters worse, I couldn't identify where they were coming from or what was attracting them. I was literally at my wits' end.

That was until I noticed an easily overlooked kitchen essential that turned out to be the unlikely culprit. Surprisingly, removing this single item completely solved my ant problem — here’s why.

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My bread box

Bread bin on countertop (Image credit: Future)

I love fresh pastries for breakfast and have always kept them stored in my trusty bread box. However, when I noticed ants crawling over the wooden lid that doubles as a cutting board, I was mortified.

Even though I kept it thoroughly clean and sanitized, I decided to move it to the dining area to see if that would help. Within two days, the ant activity noticeably dropped, and by day four, my countertop was completely free of ants.

Why? Ants are not only attracted to visible things like sugar or crumbs left on surfaces, but also have a strong sense of smell. And unfortunately for me, bread contains carbohydrates, natural sugars, and starches that give off faint sweet and yeasty scents.

Unfortunately for me, bread contains carbohydrates, natural sugars, and starches that give off faint sweet and yeasty scents.

What’s more, scout ants can detect these carbohydrates from a distance. And once a single crumb is discovered, they leave a pheromone trail to invite the rest of the colony directly to it.

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In short, my bread box was quietly attracting ants to the countertop, made worse by its lack of an airtight seal.

Admittedly, I bought it for its eye-catching aesthetics — not a practical container to keep out tiny critters.

Tips to keep ants out

Ants crawling over food (Image credit: Shutterstock)

With this revelation, I immediately ditched my old bread bin for an airtight container to keep food properly sealed. And be sure that all the rest of my pantry food (especially cereal/grains) is sealed in airtight containers, so ants can’t feast on them.

Additionally, regularly wiping down countertops and cleaning up floor crumbs or spills with the best vacuum cleaners will help keep ants at bay. That also includes pet food and standing water, as these provide another source of food for tiny critters.

Gifhomfix Bread Box: $19 at Amazon This large-capacity bread bin is airtight and even comes with a time-recording dial to clearly record food storage time. It's clear to make it easier to see your baked goods, and it also comes with an air valve on the breadbox lid. These extra features will ensure your bread lasts longer and fresher.

One top tip is to inspect your walls and doors for cracks or gaps that could be a potential entrance. If you spot any, sealing such gaps with caulk or silicone will prevent ants from coming in.

Also, avoid leaving dirty dishes in the sink or letting trash cans overflow, as the smell of food scraps easily attracts ants into your home. And if all else fails, check out these 7 natural ways to get rid of ants without chemicals.

Of course, if you have an ongoing ant infestation, always call in your local pest control to deal with the matter.

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