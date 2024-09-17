Hurry! The viral Ninja Slushi is back in stock — where to buy it now

The Ninja Slushi is finally back in stock at NinjaKitchen.com, and it's selling out fast. The slushy maker went viral and swiftly sold out after its initial launch in July, leaving shoppers to sign up for restock alerts to get their hands on the brand's latest kitchen must-have.

We got to take the slushy maker for a spin in our Ninja Slushi review and found it absolutely worth the hype. We made a pitcher of frozen margaritas in under 30 minutes, and because there was no ice to dilute the drink, it remained nice and strong pour after pour. At $299, it's not cheap, but it does deliver tasty and refreshing iced beverages with little effort.

Ninja Slushi: $299 @ Ninja Kitchen

The Ninja Slushi is finally available once more at Ninja Kitchen, but we don't think the stock will last long. It's currently exclusive to Ninja, but if it launches at other retailers, we'll let you know.

What does the Ninja Slushi do?

The Ninja Slushi Totally Surprised Me! Review, Cleaning, & Easy Recipes - YouTube Watch On

The Ninja Slushi uses a central self-cooling auger to turn any drink into a slushy with no added ice, and no need for a freezer. We searched for Ninja Creami alternatives online, but found that the only truly comparable product is Ninja's Creami Deluxe, which comes with a Slushi setting. However, you'll still need to pre-freeze any slushy drinks you want to make in the Creami, so it's not ideal for hosting or spontaneous summer drinks.

When we tested it, our main concern was that this is another appliance that will take up plenty of countertop space in your kitchen. It offers five settings: Slush, Spiked Slush (for alcoholic beverages), Frappé, Milkshake, and Frozen Juice, and it claims to keep them cold for up to 12 hours — ideal for keeping the party going.

While we're exiting frozen drink season, we still think it's worth grabbing the Ninja Slushi while you still can. It would make a fantastic gift to frozen drink lovers as we approach the holiday season, and even as the seasons get a bit colder, we still plan on getting plenty of use out of ours for seasonal entertaining.

