7 laundry myths debunked by the experts

Let’s face it, we all need to do the laundry. And while we can rely on one of the best washing machines to do the hard work for us, we still need to decide how much detergent to use, whether to add fabric softener and what program temperature to select.

The choices we make can be swayed by laundry advice we hear from family and friends and viral posts on social media. Here, with help from laundry experts, we sort out fact from fiction and uncover the truth behind 7 common laundry myths.

Myth 1: You can never use too much detergent

“If you add too much [detergent] the best you can hope for is a headache’s worth of residue in our favorite blouse,” says Taylor Sutherland, president at Charlie’s Soap.

Unless you’re using a laundry capsule, it can be all too easy to add more detergent than you need to your wash. Instead of getting your garments super clean, the extra detergent will be harder to remove during the wash cycle, leaving residue on your clothes and potentially blocking your drain and detergent drawer.

To ensure you get the balance right, check the recommended dosage of your detergent. Erika Smith, brand manager at Fine Linen and Bath, says it’s particularly important, “In a move towards using less plastic, many detergents are now concentrated and your measurements will be in smaller capfuls."

And if you have a high-efficiency (HE) washer that uses less water, Smith says it is even more important, as using too much detergent could result in leftover suds on your garments that need to be washed again.

Myth 2: Hot water is best for cleaning

When we are all being told to reduce the temperature of our washing cycles to save energy, are we making a mistake by not keeping the water hot? The answer depends on what you are washing.

Danny Leung, founder of Detoorp says, “Hot water might shrink or damage fabrics, and it will also increase your energy bill.”

He suggests using cold water for most loads, especially for garments where you want to preserve the color.

As hot water can damage fibers in some clothing and linen, Smith advises to read the care label before adding items to the wash. “Most luxury towels and bedding should be washed in warm or cool water.

The same goes for clothing. Gentle (warm water) is better, especially for items like athletic or compression wear. Washing activewear in hot water can cause the fibers to stretch, damaging compression and elasticity.”

And while you might think stains should be washed in hot water, this is not the case. “Hot water can also cause some stains, like blood to ‘set’ in fabric,” says Smith.

Myth 3: You should always use fabric softener

There’s nothing to undo the good work of a relaxing shower or bath to step out to grab a rough towel, when you were looking forward to the softness of a fresh towel that smells like new. But while it’s tempting to add fabric softener to your bath sheets, Leung doesn’t recommend it as “it coats your towels and reduces their absorbency.”

Leung isn’t the only expert against adding fabric softener, and says apart from leaving a waxy build-up on towels, it can dull out the texture of clothing.

As an alternative, he advises, “Toss in a set of organic wool dryer balls; these bounce around in the dryer drum, softening fabric and allowing air to flow to speed drying time.”

Meanwhile, Alicia Sokolowski, President and Co-CEO at Aspen Clean, says, "Add a small amount of white vinegar to the rinse cycle for a natural alternative — it helps soften clothes and removes detergent residue."

Myth 4: Washing machines clean themselves

I’d love this to be true, but although washing machines are cleaning appliances, they are not self-cleaning. Your washing machine will need a regular blitz to prevent mold, odors, and the build-up of residue.

I have a problem with mold within my washing machine drum, and unless I wipe it regularly and leave the door ajar, which Leung suggests, it begins to take over. So, even though I am always in a rush, finding a few minutes to give the drum and seal a wipe, keeps the mold at bay.

However, the rest of your washing machine will need cleaning too. Smith suggests giving it a regular clean using two household ingredients, and advises, “Run it empty with a cup of vinegar on hot, and then again with a half-cup of baking soda on hot.”

She also suggests running it on empty with a diluted solution of bleach but warns, “Don’t do it too often since bleach can wear down the rubber seal of a front loader.”

So, what causes a smelly washing machine? Sutherland says that detergent residues don’t just stick to your clothes; they stick to your washer, and that is one of the main reasons why he always advises keeping the door to a front-loading appliance open, as it helps to air musty smells.

Myth 5: Cold water doesn’t clean clothes

Cold water can be used to wash clothes, but it’s always best to check what’s recommended for each individual garment.

Matt O’Connor, co-founder, and CEO at NoScrubs, says, “Modern detergents are engineered to work in cold water. It preserves colors, saves energy, and cleans effectively for most everyday loads.”

Smith adds that many clothes and linens are best washed in cool or cold water, as she mentions above, “Some stains, such as blood and other protein-based stains, should be treated with cold water, as hot water will cause them to set.”

And she recommends, “If you are worried about disinfecting an item stained with blood, for example, pretreat it, wash it in cold water to remove the stain, then, once the stain is gone, run it again in hot water to disinfect the item.”

Myth 6: Dryer sheets are bad for your clothes

The consensus from the laundry experts is that dryer sheets aren’t worth it, and there are better alternatives.

“They’re not bad,” says Sutherland, “But they don’t do anything except coat your clothes in oil, which does knock out static and simulate softness.”

However, he adds, “Chronic residues in your clothes will, over time, increase untimely wear and tear on your garments, making you have to replace them more frequently. But one sheet, one time, isn’t damaging anything.”

As an eco-friendly alternative, Leung suggests replacing dryer sheets with reusable wool dryer balls, as they “reduce static and soften clothes without chemicals.”

Myth 7: Filling your washing machine is more cost-effective than running a small load

Filling your washing machine to the brim will be cheaper than running two half loads, but your garments won’t come out as clean and you could risk damaging the motor. Smith advises following your machine’s guidelines, which she explains is especially important when laundering bulky items.

“If you overload your machine, the detergent won’t dissolve or rinse out properly,” She says. “Placing extra strain on our washer’s motor by overloading capacity is never a good idea.”

Apart from leaving your garments less than clean, Leung says it can also cause wear and tear. “Fill the machine to about 3/4 full, leaving enough room for clothes to move freely.”

According to Sutherland, it also depends on whether your washing machine has an agitator or not, which is a spindle with fins that rotates during the wash.

“The more water you can get to toss and turn your clothes, the better cleaning you’ll get," he says. "But if you’ve got a top loader with no agitator, too much water is actually a detriment.

“Clothes will float to the top and gently bounce around with no real agitation, and cleaning will suffer. You will want water to just barely cover the load, but not much more.

“The same thing goes for front loaders. You’ll want enough water in there to force clothes under and through the water to ensure the best agitation and the best cleaning."