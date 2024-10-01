Epic Amazon sale slashes up to $360 off E-Scooters and E-Bikes — 11 deals I’d buy from Segway, GoTrax and more

Electric scooters and bikes are a speedy and fun mode of transportation, but the best electric scooters and the best electric bikes can get pricey. If you're looking for a saving, look no further than this sale at Amazon.

This retailer is slashing the prices of e-scooters and e-bikes from some of our favorite brands. Right now you can get the Hiboy S2 on sale for $299 at Amazon. We called this a value-packed scooter in our Hiboy S2 review, and it's even better after a $200 discount. If you're craving a more powerful scooter, you can score the Segway ZT3 Pro for $949 at Amazon. This $150 pre-order discount makes it a very tempting purchase.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite deals. Plus, check out the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd get from $19.

E-Scooter deals

Razor Power Core E100: was $209 now $179 @ Amazon

The best electric scooter for kids is now $30 off. This great intro scooter has a quiet 100W motor, a sturdy build, and enough battery life to keep your kid entertained for hours — safely, of course.

Hiboy S2: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

This excellent budget scooter is even cheaper right now. In our Hiboy S2 review, we noted that this is a very capable model for those who want something light and cheap, and don't have many hills to climb. It has a 350W motor and a max range of 22 miles. Like many other scooters, you can also customize it using an app.

Gotrax GXL V2 Series: was $349 now $314 @ Amazon

Rated for up to 12 miles on a single charge, the GXL V2 features a large console, long battery life, a one-step folding mechanism and a zippy max speed of 15.5mph. The 8.5-inch anti-flat tires provide more cushion than a traditional air tire, and the frame is capable of handling humans up to 220 pounds. Sporting an average rating of 4.2 stars (from 4K+ ratings), this popular e-scooter walks the walk and talks the talk. For more details, check out our full Gotrax GXL V2 review.

Segway Ninebot Kick Scooter E2 Plus: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

An excellent choice for commuters, the Segway Ninebot Kick Scooter E2 Plus is on sale for $349 at Amazon. Its 500W motor can reach a top speed of 15.5 mph. However, one of its most fun features is its set of RGB lights under the footboard — it lets you light up the night with a full rainbow of beautiful colors. Note: this has sold for $279 in the past.

NIU KQi3 Max: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! One of the best all-around electric scooters we've tested is $150 off in this sale. In our Niu QKi3 Max review, we said this model offers lots of power for getting up hills, plus the range to get you anywhere you need to go. We also really liked its disc brakes, which help it stop fast and look great.

Price check: $749 @ Best Buy

Segway ZT3 Pro Electric Scooter: was $1,099 now $949 @ Amazon

Pre-order discount! Score a $150 discount on the Segway ZT3 Pro Electric Scooter. This model has a powerful 650W motor than can reach speeds of almost 25 mph. Although we haven't tested this one yet, Segway promises a smooth, stable ride and it can carry a weight of up to 295 pounds.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon

Need an E-Scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 43 miles. Our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review also praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that this E-Scooter is rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds.

Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy

NIU KQi Air: was $1,399 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Best electric scooter! Our choice for the best electric scooter is now on sale for a hefty discount. Our NIU KQi Air review heaped praise on this model for its great range and smooth ride performance. It's super light, coming in at 26.5 pounds, which makes it one of the most portable scooters around. You also get useful turn signals and anti-theft features. Note: this has sold for $999 in the past.

E-Bike deals

Heybike Cityscape 2.0 Electric Bike: was $999 now $640 @ Amazon

If you’d like an elegant commuter bike that doesn’t skimp on power, the Heybike Cityscape 2.0 is loaded with a 500W brushless motor (peak 1000W) capable of max speeds up to 24mph, and a UL-certified 468WH IPX6 waterproof lithium-ion battery to match. The 26 x 1.95-inch puncture-resistant tires strike a good balance between performance and versatility; the rear rack adds even more functionality to boot.

Hiboy P6 Electric Bike: was $1,299 now $939 @ Amazon

Ready for some adventure? The Hiboy P6 fat-tire ebike features a sturdy-yet-lightweight aluminum alloy frame and powerful 750W Bafang motor that’ll let you cruise through the woods at up to 28mph (up to 31 miles in full electric mode, or up to 62 miles in pure pedal assist mode). The removable 48V 13Ah lithium-ion battery has a waterproof rating of IPX5, and the high-strength hydraulic suspension front fork will help keep bumps at bay. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.