Lectric XP 3.0 folding bike review

The XP 3.0 is well outfitted out of the box, and still offers tons of customizability with a wide array of available accessories. It’s fun to ride and decently powerful, though the folding and unfolding process could be streamlined.

Lectric XP 3.0: Specs Weight: 64 pounds

Motor: 500W hub motor, 1000W Peak, 55Nm torque

Battery: 48V Li-Ion, Standard or long range options

Drivetrain: 7-speed

Max advertised range: 45 miles (standard battery)

Folded dimensions: 37” x 18” x 28”

Max payload capacity: 330 pounds

Lectric’s XP 3.0 joins a growing field of folding e-bikes that feature small wheels with fat tires. This combination keeps the bike compact while still offering plenty of stability and bump absorption.

Such bikes are ideal for city commuters faced with rough roads and tight storage space once they reach the office. The XP 3.0 offers plenty of power to get you there, and it folds up decently small.

But it’s still an ebike, which means it’s fairly heavy. If you’ll be toting this upstairs, it may not be ideal for you. If you’re looking for a versatile bike that won’t take up a ton of space in your apartment, and you need options for cargo or even a passenger, the XP 3.0 ticks a lot of those boxes. But, you should read the rest of our Lectric XP 3.0 review before you decide if this is the best electric folding bike for you.

Lectric XP 3.0 review: Price and availability

The XP 3.0 costs $1,305 and is available for purchase on Lectric’s website now, where it is currently on sale for $999.

You can finance your purchase with Affirm, and the purchase comes protected with a 1-year warranty. When the bike arrives at your doorstep, it is fully assembled; all you’ll need to do is unbox it and charge up the battery.

Lectric XP 3.0 review: Design

The XP 3.0 is built around an aluminum frame that rolls on 20-inch wheels. The tires are three inches wide, which means you can run lower tire pressures for better grip and comfort.

The front suspension fork is an added comfort feature, though Lectric does not note on its website how much travel the fork gets. Adding to the comfort features, Lectric includes a suspension seatpost and a big, wide, cushy saddle.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The rear rack integrates into the XP 3.0’s frame. Fenders front and rear, as well as lights front and rear, round out the build package. Notably, the XP 3.0 features hydraulic disc brakes, which is an upgrade for a bike at this price.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The bike folds at its center; just flip the release handle and pull inward. Another release lever on the long stem folds the handlebars downward to make the package as compact as possible. Annoyingly, the XP 3.0 does not feature any mechanism to secure the two halves together.

Lectric XP 3.0 review: Performance

Before I rode the XP 3.0 myself, I had a friend take a spin on it. He is 6’5”, and while he found the overall length of the bike to be too short for him, he was able to ride the XP 3.0 comfortably.

I am 5’11”, and I found the bike’s size to be just about perfect. The wheelbase is short, as is the case on just about any folding bike on the market. So the handling errs toward ultra-responsive. You may feel a bit unsteady in tight turns, but at higher speeds and through swooping turns, the Lectric handles predictably and solid.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The motor kicks in almost immediately once you start pedaling, and equally as quickly when you turn the throttle. It was, however, more difficult to get the XP 3.0 up to full assist speed (20mph) than I’ve experienced on some of Lectric’s competitors. That said, the bike doesn’t feel underpowered when it counts.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That becomes apparent when you’re starting from a dead stop on a hill. I wasn’t able to get going just by pedaling in this situation, but leaning in on the throttle got me up to speed quickly. It was of course easiest to get going in the highest assist setting, but it was also possible to get moving on lower assist settings if I shifted into the easier gears and helped the bike along by pedaling.

The assist also turns off quickly once you stop pedaling or let off the throttle. This is important, as a lag in disengagement could take a rider by surprise and lead to an accident.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As I’ve mentioned with other bikes in this category, a suspension fork on a bike with fat tires like the XP 3.0 wears is largely unnecessary and only adds weight. Lower tire pressures allow for more than enough bump compliance. The XP 3.0’s fork largely felt supportive enough that it wasn’t a bother, but it did have a tendency to top out harshly after a big compression.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In order to operate the XP 3.0, it’s necessary to insert the key into the keyhole on the bottom of the top tube and leave it there during operation. This location isn’t very convenient, and it seems like it could lead to a lost key. It stayed put during our testing, however.

My test rider and I both agreed that the seat, while comfortable, feels far too large and bulky. This could be slimmed down to make the XP 3.0 even more compact without sacrificing too much in the way of comfort — especially given that it comes stock with a suspension seatpost.

The disc brakes performed wonderfully. They modulate well and come packed with plenty of stopping power. At this price, the addition of hydraulic disc brakes is a nice touch.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Folding the XP 3.0 is fairly intuitive, but it’s also a bit of a cumbersome exercise. The levers that release both the frame and the stem are quite stiff and difficult to disengage, especially with cold fingers (I tested this bike in December). The hinge, too, is fairly stiff, which makes the folding motion a bit sticky.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Once folded, there’s no way to secure the front end of the bike to the back. So while the XP 3.0 folds up compact, you probably won’t want to move it around much while it’s folded.

Lectric XP 3.0 review: Battery life and performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Both my tester and I rode the XP 3.0 in the heart of December, and temperatures ranged from 20 degrees to 50 degrees during our rides. Colder temperatures can have an effect on battery life.

That said, after the first seven miles of riding, the battery went through about a third of its range. We both went heavy on the throttle, and largely rode in the highest assist setting.

After 10 miles, the battery indicator still showed that the battery had about 2/3 of its capacity left, so this is in keeping with Lectric’s advertised maximum range of 45 miles. In lower assist settings, in warmer weather, and with less throttle use, 45 miles seems reasonable.

Lectric XP 3.0 review: Accessories

You can add pre-curated packages to your purchase right on the XP 3.0 landing page. The Go package costs $177 and includes a bike lock, phone mount, and Elite headlight. The Comfort package costs $129 and upgrades you to a Giant Seat and suspension seat post. These two packages are included for free right now on the Lectric website.

The Cargo package costs $124 and includes a front rack, small basket, and a large basket. You can also purchase accessories individually; Lectric offers mirrors, bags, a passenger package, and much more.

Lectric XP 3.0 review: The competition

The most notable competitors to the XP 3.0 include the Aventon Sinch.2 , Heybike Mars 2.0, Radpower RadExpand 5, and the Ride1up Portola .

In testing, the Ride1Up Portola still comes out on top as the best in class. The XP 3.0 makes a good case for the throne, with a competitive price and solid motor performance. But the Portola is easier to fold and unfold, it looks sleeker, and it secures the two halves of the bike once folded.

Lectric XP 3.0 review: Verdict

While the XP 3.0 doesn’t quite top the Ride1Up Portola in terms of ride quality and functionality, it certainly comes close. It’s fun to ride and provides enough power to zip through your city commute, and it gets going from a dead stop on hills with ease in the proper settings. Lectric offers a ton of accessories to make the XP 3.0 a super functional bike for grocery runs and even toting the kiddo to school.

Its weaknesses lie in the folding and unfolding process. The levers are tough to operate and the hinge is quite stiff. Once folded, there’s no way to secure the two halves together.

Still, the XP 3.0 comes in at an excellent price for the build quality and ride functionality. It’s a great bike for city commuters with short- to medium-range commutes, even on somewhat rough terrain like flat dirt roads or rugged paved streets.