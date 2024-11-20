One of the best Segway electric scooters is $600 off right now — and it's the perfect way to get around

We loved the original Segway Max electric scooter when it launched, and the sequel the mproved on that model in every way except for weight. Segway's Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 remains one of the best electric scooters out there, and it can be yours right now for a significant discount.

Just in time for Black Friday sales, the Segway Max G2 Electric Scooter has gone on sale at Best Buy, which is knocking the price down to $799. That means you can buy the Segway Max G2 Electric Scooter at a $600 discount from its listed price of $1,399 at Best Buy.

Segway Nineboot Kickscooter Max G2: was $1,399.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The Segway Max G2 electric scooter features great range (an estimated 43 miles), a sleek design and impressive handling. It'll get you there with a top speed of 23 mph and Apple Find My support. In our Segway Max G2 review we said that it fit the bill if you're looking for a long range scooter that can go the distance. And now it's $600 off.

Price check: $799 @ Amazon

The Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 is a nearly perfect scooter that brings welcome amenities like included turn signals and Apple Find My support. It features one of the longest ranges on the market at an estimated 43 miles, based on how hard you ride it.

The Max G2 includes a couple anti-theft measures. The first requires you to enter a code to operate the scooter. Enter it wrong and the brakes engage making it hard to roll the scooter. Built-in Apple Find My support lets you locate the Max G2 your iPhone if you lose it or it gets stolen.

In our review of the Segway Max G2 we tallied up the improvements over the first-gen scooter, such as a beefier motor, and full suspension in addition to those turn signals, anti-theft features and range improvements.

For those who live upstairs or need to carry the Max G2 on to a bus or train, the 54-poun d weight might be a detriment. If that heft doesn't bother you, though we highly recommend this e-scooter.